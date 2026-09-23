Cyclone Arnab Updates: Schools Closed In 6 Districts As AP, Telangana Brace For Heavy Rain

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is causing heavy downpours across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Because of this, the government has declared a holiday for schools in several districts.

The state government is putting student safety first and has taken a big step. Based on the weather department's warning, Minister Nara Lokesh ordered all government and private schools, plus Anganwadi centres, to close on Wednesday. This order applies to six districts: Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli. District Collectors and MEOs have been told to act based on local conditions.The weather office has issued a red alert for several districts in North Andhra. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam districts could get extremely heavy rainfall of up to 20 cm. When the cyclone makes landfall, coastal areas can expect powerful winds blowing at 50 to 70 km/hr. The storm is currently centred 140 km from Kalingapatnam and 220 km from Visakhapatnam. As the sea is very rough, authorities have hoisted danger signal number 3 at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, and Kalingapatnam ports. They have strictly warned fishermen not to go to sea for the next 48 hours.Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu held a review meeting with top officials on the ground. He is constantly in touch with the Collectors and SPs of Srikakulam and other North Andhra districts to direct relief efforts. He has ordered the staff of the Irrigation, Revenue, and Electricity departments to be available 24/7. The administration has already made arrangements to move people from low-lying areas to relief centres. They have also advised everyone to stay away from old buildings, large hoardings, and big trees. A special control room has been set up at the Srikakulam Collectorate with the helpline number 08942 240557 for emergencies.

Cyclone Arnab UpdatesThis severe cyclone is not just affecting AP; its impact is also being felt in Telangana. The weather department has issued a red alert mainly for the Godavari basin districts. These include Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Since there's a risk of heavy rain with thunderstorms here, officials have set up control rooms and alerted the local administration. They are urging people not to step out of their homes unless it's absolutely necessary.