J&K: Two Cops Found Dead In Ramban BJP Leader's Teen Son Goes Missing In Kathua

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) Officials said on Wednesday that two policemen were found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district; while in another incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's son went missing in Kathua district.

Officials said the two policemen were found dead inside a car in Ramban district late Tuesday evening.

“Head Constable Farid Ahmed and Selection Grade Constable (SGCT) Muhammad Yaqoob, both posted at District Police Lines, Ramban, were found unconscious under suspicious circumstances inside a car parked at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote. Residents shifted them to the District Hospital Ramban, where the doctors declared them brought dead," the officials said.

“The exact circumstances and cause of their death were not immediately known. Police have initiated further proceedings to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” officials said.

In another incident, official sources said the 17-year-old son of a senior BJP leader and MLA Vijay Kumar was reported missing from Kathua district on Tuesday evening.

Police have started a search operation to locate the teen. Although police issued no official statement, sources said teams of policemen were moved out to locate Aditya Kumar, a Class 11 student.

According to preliminary information, sources said the boy was seen boarding a Jammu-bound bus from his hometown of Hiranagar around 4:15 p.m.

They said police have since questioned the driver and conductor to ascertain his whereabouts. Police teams are also scrutinising CCTV footage from various locations to trace his movements after he was last seen, sources said.

An alert has been sounded across the Kathua-Jammu belt, and heightened vigilance is being maintained on vehicles moving towards adjoining Punjab.

Sources said in both these incidents, a terror or militant angle has been ruled out. The exact cause of the mysterious death of two policemen in Ramban district and the missing incident of the BJP leader's son in Kathua district are being probed into, and the police have ruled out any terrorist angle so far.