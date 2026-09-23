Bigg Boss 20: 'I Used To Come To Bombay To Meet Him' - Uditi Singh Reveals Why Parents Opposed Karan Wahi

Uditi Singh, participant of Bigg Boss 20, has now shared details about less-known episode from her life, wherein she has elaborated on how the relationship she once had with actor Karan Wahi caused some worry for her parents.

In one of the episodes, while interacting with her co-contestants Gullu and Aman Gandhi, she talked about how her parents came to know about her relationship with Karan.

This incident has once again brought focus into the relationship Uditi had with Karan, considering that she has talked about it before too.

Uditi Travelled From London To Meet Karan Wahi

According to Uditi, when she used to be in a relationship with Karan, she used to visit Mumbai to meet him. Karan played football with many other actors, and hence it used to give Uditi the chance to meet various actors.

One of those was Ranbir Kapoor, who was also a favorite of Uditi. Uditi revealed that Karan played football along with actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

As per Uditi, she had traveled from London to Mumbai without telling anything about the relationship to her family members. But it seems that the secrecy did not last for long.

Karan's Social Media Post Made Her Parents Suspicious

Uditi mentioned that Karan had shared a social media story during her stay in Mumbai. This story had made her parents suspicious about something between the two.

She said that her mother was upset because of the relationship. Uditi added that the age gap between the two of 10 years was one of the issues for her parents, apart from the fact that they were uncomfortable with the thought of her dating an actor.

They Were Planning To Marry Each Other

It was not just another short celebrity relationship. Uditi had confessed within the house of Bigg Boss that she and Karan had been dating each other for about two and a half years.

Apart from that, Uditi mentioned that both were serious about their future and had planned to marry each other. She further mentioned that it was a tough time for her in the beginning after the break-up.

They finally separated in 2022.

Uditi Says She Has Got Over Him

Karan's name too has been in rumors regarding his possible Bigg Boss 20 Wildcard Entry. The last time this topic was raised, Uditi stated that she has got over him and she will treat him like any other contestant.

With Uditi now providing more information about the past, she has brought a personal angle to her Bigg Boss 20 adventure.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.