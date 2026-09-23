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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Announces Prices Of Honda QC3, Honda CB500 And Refreshed Honda CB350 Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 22, 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the prices of the new Honda QC3 and Honda CB500, along with the refreshed Honda CB350 range, comprising the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C. The announcement marks the next phase of the 10-product portfolio unveiled in July 2026, reinforcing Honda's Multi-Pathway product strategy and its Make in India for the World commitment. Spanning electric mobility, a locally manufactured heritage roadster and refreshed modern classics, these products address the diverse mobility needs and riding aspirations of Indian customers.
The Honda QC3 has been priced at ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and will initially be introduced in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam through select authorized Honda RedWing dealerships. Developed as a smart family EV, the QC3 combines a 145 km certified IDC range, connected technology and 32-litre storage to offer a practical mobility solution for families and everyday urban riders.
The QC3 will be available in four colour options: Matt Photon Gray Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.
The Honda CB500 has been priced at ₹2,75,000 for the Alloy wheels variant, ₹2,99,900 for the Spoke tubeless variant, and ₹3,01,900 for the Spoke tubeless with stripe variant (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It will be available through authorized Honda BigWing dealerships nationwide. Manufactured in India, the CB500 brings Honda's roadster heritage to Indian riders through retro-sporty design, a torque-rich 501cc engine character, strong road presence and modern rider-assistance technology.
The CB500 will be offered in Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Steel Silver Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic.
The refreshed Honda CB350 range has been priced from ₹1,95,200 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Comprising the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C, the range introduces colour options, with no mechanical changes. The series retains its refinement, retro-inspired character and established appeal of Honda's modern classic portfolio. Dispatches to authorized Honda BigWing dealerships across the country commence on September 21, 2026.
Bookings for all five products are now open with a booking amount of ₹5,000. Customers can book through the HMSI website or at the respective authorized dealerships. The QC3 will be available through select Honda RedWing dealerships in the five cities, while the CB500 and refreshed CB350 range will be available through Honda BigWing dealerships.
Product Details
Honda QC3 – Smart Family EV
The Honda QC3 expands HMSI's electric portfolio with a smart commuter-focused offering designed for families and everyday urban mobility. Its connected features, practical storage and convenient charging capabilities come together to support daily mobility.
Key Specifications
3.0 kWh battery
145 km certified IDC range
Zero to 80% charge in 2 hours and 40 minutes; full charge in approximately four hours
5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation
32-litre storage
Smart Key
Honda CB500 – The Honda Heritage Roadster
The Honda CB500 combines retro-sporty design with modern technology and reliable everyday usability. Designed for biking enthusiasts, it offers a heritage roadster character with global appeal, strong road presence and a torque-rich riding feel. It is offered in Alloy, spoke tubeless and spoke tubeless with stripe variants.
Key Specifications
501cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler
All-LED lighting and analogue-digital instrument cluster
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Assist & slipper clutch
Honda RoadSync
Front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
Refreshed Honda CB350 Range – Modern Classics
The refreshed CB350, CB350RS and CB350C further strengthen Honda's modern-classic portfolio. The CB350 blends modern-retro design with understated refinement, the CB350RS offers a sportier roadster expression, and the CB350C draws on authentic classic motorcycling character. The new colour options reinforce the distinct identity of each model, with no mechanical changes.
Key Specifications
348.6cc air-cooled engine
All-LED lighting
Honda RoadSync
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Assist & slipper clutch
Front and rear disc brakes
Dual-channel ABS
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
The Honda QC3 has been priced at ₹1,35,000 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and will initially be introduced in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam through select authorized Honda RedWing dealerships. Developed as a smart family EV, the QC3 combines a 145 km certified IDC range, connected technology and 32-litre storage to offer a practical mobility solution for families and everyday urban riders.
The QC3 will be available in four colour options: Matt Photon Gray Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.
The Honda CB500 has been priced at ₹2,75,000 for the Alloy wheels variant, ₹2,99,900 for the Spoke tubeless variant, and ₹3,01,900 for the Spoke tubeless with stripe variant (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It will be available through authorized Honda BigWing dealerships nationwide. Manufactured in India, the CB500 brings Honda's roadster heritage to Indian riders through retro-sporty design, a torque-rich 501cc engine character, strong road presence and modern rider-assistance technology.
The CB500 will be offered in Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Steel Silver Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic.
The refreshed Honda CB350 range has been priced from ₹1,95,200 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Comprising the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C, the range introduces colour options, with no mechanical changes. The series retains its refinement, retro-inspired character and established appeal of Honda's modern classic portfolio. Dispatches to authorized Honda BigWing dealerships across the country commence on September 21, 2026.
Bookings for all five products are now open with a booking amount of ₹5,000. Customers can book through the HMSI website or at the respective authorized dealerships. The QC3 will be available through select Honda RedWing dealerships in the five cities, while the CB500 and refreshed CB350 range will be available through Honda BigWing dealerships.
Product Details
Honda QC3 – Smart Family EV
The Honda QC3 expands HMSI's electric portfolio with a smart commuter-focused offering designed for families and everyday urban mobility. Its connected features, practical storage and convenient charging capabilities come together to support daily mobility.
Key Specifications
3.0 kWh battery
145 km certified IDC range
Zero to 80% charge in 2 hours and 40 minutes; full charge in approximately four hours
5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation
32-litre storage
Smart Key
Honda CB500 – The Honda Heritage Roadster
The Honda CB500 combines retro-sporty design with modern technology and reliable everyday usability. Designed for biking enthusiasts, it offers a heritage roadster character with global appeal, strong road presence and a torque-rich riding feel. It is offered in Alloy, spoke tubeless and spoke tubeless with stripe variants.
Key Specifications
501cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler
All-LED lighting and analogue-digital instrument cluster
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Assist & slipper clutch
Honda RoadSync
Front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
Refreshed Honda CB350 Range – Modern Classics
The refreshed CB350, CB350RS and CB350C further strengthen Honda's modern-classic portfolio. The CB350 blends modern-retro design with understated refinement, the CB350RS offers a sportier roadster expression, and the CB350C draws on authentic classic motorcycling character. The new colour options reinforce the distinct identity of each model, with no mechanical changes.
Key Specifications
348.6cc air-cooled engine
All-LED lighting
Honda RoadSync
Honda Selectable Torque Control
Assist & slipper clutch
Front and rear disc brakes
Dual-channel ABS
About HMSI:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan. Founded in 1948, Honda Motor is a global leader in two-wheelers with a diverse portfolio spanning automobiles, motorcycles, power products, marine, and aviation, with a strong presence across continents.
Rooted in Honda's philosophy of delivering the joy of mobility, HMSI brings world-class engineering and innovation to India. The company manufactures motorcycles and scooters for domestic and export markets. It operates four plants in Manesar, Tapukara, Narsapura, and Vithalapur, and serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints.
Aligned with Honda's global targets, HMSI is working towards carbon neutrality across products and operations by 2050, alongside the goal of zero traffic collision fatalities.
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