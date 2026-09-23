Tony's Roofs Founder Tony Moore Shares Common Hidden Causes Of Roof Leaks In Knoxville Homes

Tony's Roofs explains how hidden issues such as damaged pipe boots, flashing, roof valleys, loose nails, and attic moisture can cause leaks in Knoxville homes

- Tony MooreKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony's Roofs Founder Tony Moore Shares Common Hidden Causes of Roof Leaks in Knoxville HomesA roof does not have to look like it lost a fight with an East Tennessee thunderstorm to have a leak.Tony's Roofs is highlighting several commonly missed roofing problems that can allow water into Knoxville-area homes even when the shingles look perfectly fine from the yard.According to Tony Moore, Founder of Tony's Roofs, some of the most aggravating roof leaks are also some of the hardest to spot.“A homeowner will call and say, 'Tony, I've looked at that roof ten times and I don't see a thing wrong with it,'” Moore said.“Well, that's usually when the roof decides to get sneaky. It may look pretty as a picture from the driveway and still be letting water in somewhere around a pipe boot, flashing, valley, or one little nail that decided it didn't want to stay put.”One common trouble spot is the rubber boot surrounding plumbing vent pipes. These boots help seal the opening where the pipe comes through the roof. Over time, heat, sunlight, weather changes, and age can cause the rubber to crack or separate.That tiny opening can be enough for rainwater to find its way into the attic.“And water is mighty patient,” Moore said.“Give it a little crack and enough East Tennessee rain, and it'll eventually find its way somewhere it was never invited.”Flashing is another common source of hidden leaks. Flashing is installed around areas such as chimneys, walls, valleys, and roof transitions to help direct water away from vulnerable areas.When flashing becomes loose, damaged, or poorly sealed, water may work underneath the roofing system without leaving an obvious problem visible from the ground.Chimneys can create similar issues. Cracked mortar joints, damaged chimney caps, or failing flashing around the chimney may allow moisture into a home.Roof valleys also deserve attention. Valleys carry large amounts of rainwater across the roof and toward the gutter system. Debris, damaged shingles, or improper installation can make these areas more vulnerable to leaks.Then there are roofing nails.“One backed-out nail can cause more aggravation than something that small has any business causing,” Moore said.“It may not look like much, but neither does a mosquito until it keeps somebody awake half the night.”Roof sealants can also deteriorate over time. Areas around vents, flashing, and other roof penetrations may crack or separate after years of exposure to changing temperatures and weather.Not every apparent roof leak is caused by rain.Poor attic ventilation and condensation can also create moisture inside a home. Warm, humid air may collect in an attic and condense against cooler surfaces, sometimes leading to damp insulation, stained roof decking, or spots on ceilings.That can make identifying the actual source of a moisture problem more complicated.“The biggest thing is finding out where the water is really coming from before throwing money at the problem,” Moore said.“A stain on the ceiling may be ten feet away from where the water actually got in. Water will run along wood, framing, and decking before it finally decides to show itself.”Tony's Roofs recommends that homeowners watch for warning signs including ceiling stains, damp insulation, musty odors, discolored roof decking, peeling paint, and water marks following heavy rain.Catching a small leak early can help prevent damage to drywall, insulation, roof decking, framing, and interior finishes.Tony's Roofs serves homeowners throughout Knoxville and East Tennessee with roofing repairs, roof replacements, inspections, gutters, siding, and related exterior services.Tony's RoofsKnoxville, Tennessee865-455-3820

J.R LANE

East Tennessee Roofing Resource Center

+1 865-455-3820

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Tony's Roofs Founder Tony Moore Shares Common Hidden Causes of Roof Leaks in Knoxville Homes News Provided By Tonys Roofs September 23, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Retail



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