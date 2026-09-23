WNRE 2+1+7 Industrial Connector:Tested For 3000 Mating Cycles

(MENAFN- GetNews) Yueqing , Zhejiang, China - September 22 , 2026 Core Product Advantages The WNRE 2+1+7 Series features an innovative triple-circuit architecture that revolutionizes industrial connectivity. This design addresses three critical needs simultaneously:

Circuit Type Specification Performance Benefit Main Circuit 6.0mm2 terminals 50A continuous current (ΔT≤50°C) Secondary Circuit 2.5mm2 terminals Independent auxiliary power Signal Lines 0.25mm2 shielded cables EMI-resistant data transmission

The WNRE 2+1+7 Series Heavy-Duty Connector adopts an innovative triple-circuit architecture, perfectly addressing the needs of high-power transmission and signal control in industrial environments. The main circuit features 6.0mm2 large-section terminals capable of stably carrying 50A continuous current, with temperature rise controlled within 50°C under full load testing to prevent overheating during prolonged operation.

Military-Grade Reliability Performance

Rigorous testing verifies the 2+1+7 Series' exceptional electrical performance. Contact resistance remains stably below 1.5mΩ (4-wire measurement), effectively reducing energy loss.

With 1500V AC withstand voltage ensuring no breakdown between main circuits, insulation resistance consistently exceeds 10MΩ. The product demonstrates outstanding environmental adaptability, maintaining all performance metrics without degradation through consecutive exposure to 85°C high temperature, -10°C low temperature, and 85°C/95%RH damp heat conditions.

After 48 hours of neutral salt spray testing, contact terminals retain excellent conductivity, proving superior corrosion resistance.

Mechanical Durability Breakthroughs

No. Test Item Method Requirement Notes 1 Mating cycles 3000 cycles,150mm/min Conductivity OK after 5000 cycles 2 Screw durability 10N·m (Torque), 8 cycles Thread integrity maintained Electric screwdriver required 3 Flex test ±45°, 1500 cycles No disconnection/debonding 4 Drop test -10°C±2°C, 24h No damage

The series achieves significant breakthroughs in mechanical performance. After 3000 standard mating cycles (150mm/min speed), all electrical parameters remain fully compliant.

The innovative threaded locking mechanism withstands 10N·m of repeated tightening operations, maintaining structural integrity through 8 complete installation/removal cycles. The product also passes ±45° bending tests for 1500 cycles, verifying reliable connection capability in vibrating environments.

Application s

1 Mobility

. EV charging guns: Quick mating, IP-rated for outdoor use

. E-bike battery packs: Vibration-resistant, high-current*

2 Automation

. Robot tool changers: 3,000-cycle durability

. AGVs: Impact-resistant for dynamic environments

3 & Power

. PV combiner boxes: High-temp resistance for outdoor use

. ESS PCS connections: Low contact resistance

4 Equipment

. Mobile X-ray machines: Sterilization-ready

. Surgical robots: Signal integrity assured

5 Applications

. Marine equipment: Salt spray protection

. Aerospace test benches: Wide temp range

6 Electronics

. Outdoor audio: IPX5 water/dust resistance

. Smart home hubs: Space-saving

About Us

Our company has been a electronic connectors professional manufacturers since 2004. The head office is located in Yueqing China. Company has more than 200 employees. branch in Jiangxi (factory)and Shenzhen(counter). We Cooperate with Shenzhen University to develop products. Main Markets Southern Europe,Western Europe,North America,South Asia,Domestic Market. Main products Power Jacks Series,Phone Jacks Series,Switch Series,RCA Pin Jack Series,Network socket series.