Automotive PTC Heaters Gain Attention For HVAC System Applications

Beijing,China - September 22, 2026

1. Product Overview

This automotive HVAC PTC heater is a high-voltage ceramic heating component designed specifically for electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and new energy commercial vehicles. Installed within the vehicle's HVAC assembly, it serves as the core auxiliary heating unit for the cabin low-temperature environments, the heating efficiency of vehicle heat pump systems often drops or fails completely; this PTC heater rapidly supplements heat, ensuring a continuous supply of stable, comfortable warm air to the cabin. Utilizing Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating technology, the product features automatic constant temperature control, self-limiting power capabilities, and immunity to dry-heating risks. With automotive-grade vibration resistance, high-voltage insulation, and multiple safety protection mechanisms, the product fully complies with IATF16949 manufacturing standards and vehicle-level reliability requirements.

2. Key Technical Features

- Automotive-Grade PTC Self-Limiting Power TechnologyUtilizes a specialized automotive-grade ceramic PTC core that automatically adjusts resistance and power based on temperature and airflow fluctuations. Heating power actively decreases to prevent overheating when temperatures rise or airflow is obstructed; conversely, power automatically increases in low ambient temperatures to ensure consistent heating, achieving passive safety control without the need for ECU intervention.- Rapid Cabin PreheatingFeatures a high-density corrugated aluminum fin structure that maximizes effective heat exchange surface area. It heats up instantly upon activation, effectively shortening cold-start warm-up times and rapidly enhancing cabin comfort during winter.- Comprehensive Safety Protection MechanismsEmploys a dual-safety configuration featuring an automatic-reset thermostat and a one-time thermal fuse to provide redundant protection against overheating and excessive temperatures. The unit utilizes high-voltage insulation materials and a design with extended creepage distances to effectively prevent electrical leakage and short circuits, ensuring suitability for complex vehicle operating conditions.- Superior Vehicle-Level ReliabilityIncorporates a reinforced integrated mounting bracket and potting process to withstand long-term vehicle vibration and impact. With no open flames or concentrated hotspots, it eliminates the issues of aging and breakage associated with traditional heating wires, resulting in an exceptionally long service life and a low failure rate. - Integrated HVAC Air Duct DesignFeatures a compact, modular structure with customizable dimensions, perfectly fitting the internal installation space of HVAC housings in mainstream vehicle models. It allows for easy assembly and secure mounting, while remaining compatible with various cabin air duct layout configurations. - Energy-Efficient, Intelligent HeatingDynamically adjusts power output based on real-time airflow and temperature to eliminate energy waste; coordinates with the vehicle's thermal management system to optimize energy distribution and extend driving range.

About Us

Hebei Nanfeng Automobile Equipment Group Co,, Ltd. is a high-tech group company specializing in the production of Automobile Heating Systems and Vehicle Air-condition System: like Air Parking Heater and Water Heater for truck, bus, ship, Combi Heater for caravan( RV), High Voltage Coolant Heater for electric vehicle, Truck CAB air conditioner, Caravan( RV) CAB air conditioner, Refrigeration units, Defroster and Radiator, Metal stamping parts, Electronic water pumps, Electronic accessories and other equipment and related parts. We have 5 factories and an export foreign trade company (Beijing Golden Nanfeng International Trade Co., Ltd. located in Beijing).