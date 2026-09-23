Yiwei Unveils Next-Generation Smart Sanitation Management Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) Chengdu, Sichuan Province, P.R. China-September 22, 2026

As the sanitation industry accelerates its transition toward electrification and smart operations, more cities and sanitation service providers are deploying electric sanitation vehicles at scale. However, the expansion of electric fleets also brings new management challenges: vehicles operate across dispersed areas, making it difficult to monitor their status and operations in real time, while manual inspections remain time-consuming and inefficient. Dispatching often still relies on phone calls, making it harder to respond quickly to unexpected cleaning tasks and emergency service needs.

Digital transformation in sanitation is about far more than simply replacing conventional vehicles with electric ones. It is a comprehensive shift in how sanitation operations are managed across every process and every touchpoint.

As a company deeply engaged in the R&D, manufacturing, and deployment of new energy sanitation vehicles, Yiwei Auto goes beyond vehicle hardware. We also focus on the digital needs of real-world sanitation operations, developing our own integrated Smart Sanitation Management Platform.

Built around“one-screen visualized management,” the platform connects the entire operational chain-from vehicle monitoring and task dispatching to maintenance management-helping sanitation operators move from manual, fragmented management to data-driven, intelligent operations.

1 Fleet Visibility: Every Vehicle, Fully in View

One of the biggest challenges in traditional sanitation management is delayed information and limited operational visibility. Managers often lack real-time insight into where vehicles are, what they are doing, whether tasks are being completed as required, or whether equipment is operating normally.

As a result, daily supervision relies heavily on manual inspections and after-the-fact reviews. This approach is not only time- and labor-intensive, but also makes it difficult to identify issues such as unauthorized operations, unnecessary vehicle travel, missed cleaning areas, or vehicles leaving their assigned routes or work areas.

Powered by GIS-based digital mapping, in-vehicle sensing terminals, and high-definition monitoring equipment, the Yiwei Smart Sanitation Management Platform creates a unified visual map of sanitation operations.

It brings vehicles, field personnel, cleaning routes, and waste transfer points into one digital management system, giving operators a comprehensive, real-time view of sanitation activities across the entire service area-all from a single screen.

The platform captures key data such as vehicle location, travel routes, operating speed, and working hours in real time. Vehicle status across a wide range of sanitation applications-including road sweepers, waste collection trucks, guardrail cleaning vehicles, and vacuum trucks-is continuously synchronized, giving managers a clear, up-to-date view of fleet distribution and operational status across the entire service area.

Powered by intelligent in-vehicle sensing devices, the platform automatically identifies irregular practices such as missed cleaning, insufficient coverage, speeding during operations, and unauthorized parking. The system captures and stores evidence automatically, triggering intelligent alerts for timely intervention.

This transforms traditional“watching vehicles and monitoring routes” into a smarter, data-driven approach, making sanitation service quality measurable, traceable, and controllable.

Designed for the specific needs of new energy vehicles, the platform continuously monitors key battery data, including temperature, voltage, remaining range, and charging status. It also detects potential safety risks such as overspeeding, extended operation, and improper vehicle use, enabling early warnings and timely intervention to help prevent safety issues before they escalate.

2 Dispatching: From Reactive Response to Optimized Resource Allocation

Sanitation operations are complex and constantly changing. From routine cleaning and holiday service coverage to storm-related debris removal and sudden surges in waste, unexpected demands can arise at any time. Traditional manual dispatching often suffers from fragmented information and lengthy response chains, leading to uneven workloads, inefficient resource allocation, and delayed response.

The Yiwei Smart Sanitation Management Platform integrates an AI-powered dispatching system to break down information silos and enable needs-based task assignment, proximity-based dispatching, dynamic resource coordination, and closed-loop execution. This makes sanitation operations more responsive, efficient, and precise.

Based on road cleaning grades, service frequency, and vehicle operating conditions, the platform automatically plans optimized routes and intelligently assigns vehicles and personnel. This helps prevent duplicated work and missed service areas while significantly improving the consistency and standardization of daily sanitation operations.

The platform automatically aggregates key operational data, including daily service mileage, cleaning coverage, waste transfer volume, and attendance compliance, and generates visualized reports. These insights provide data-driven support for operational optimization, workforce performance assessment, and resource allocation, helping managers move beyond experience-based decision-making toward more informed, data-driven dispatching.

3 Maintenance Management: Lower Costs, Higher Efficiency, Better Fleet Control

The battery, motor, and electronic control systems-the core components of new energy sanitation vehicles-are critical to stable and reliable operations. Traditional maintenance often follows a“repair when it breaks, respond when a fault occurs” approach, resulting in high repair costs and extended downtime that can significantly affect fleet availability and sanitation service continuity.

The Yiwei Smart Sanitation Management Platform provides an intelligent, full-lifecycle maintenance system covering vehicle status monitoring, maintenance reminders, fault alerts, after-sales support, and service record management. It transforms fleet maintenance from“reactive repairs” to“proactive prediction,” helping operators identify potential issues earlier and keep vehicles running reliably.

4 Hardware & Software: A Smart Solution Built for Real-World Sanitation Operations

Many sanitation management platforms on the market focus mainly on data visualization, with limited integration between software and hardware and insufficient adaptation to real-world sanitation scenarios. As a result, they often struggle to fully address the practical needs of frontline sanitation operations.

Yiwei Auto follows a dual-track approach of in-house vehicle development and in-house platform development, covering the full chain from vehicle R&D and manufacturing to digital fleet management. This enables greater control over both hardware and software while allowing the platform to be closely adapted to real sanitation operations.

Every platform function is developed around practical sanitation scenarios, focusing on what operators actually need-without unnecessary features or flashy dashboards. The result is a practical digital solution designed to address real management challenges.

5 Sanitation with Smart Technology: Shaping a New Era of Intelligent Operations

Fine-grained urban sanitation management requires more than the green upgrade of physical equipment-it also depends on digital tools that make operations smarter and more efficient.

Yiwei Auto stays focused on the real needs of the sanitation industry. Beyond developing reliable, energy-efficient, and highly adaptable new energy sanitation vehicles, we use our Smart Sanitation Management Platform to connect data across the entire operational chain-from tasks, personnel, and vehicles to equipment and risk management.

With one-screen visibility and unified digital management, the platform helps sanitation operators reduce costs, improve service quality, and increase operational efficiency, supporting the transition toward greener, smarter, and more refined urban sanitation.

About Us

Chengdu Yiwei New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. headquarters in Chengdu city, Sichuan Province, China. We deliver the highest quality standards with "Zero Defect" target, and con- tinues to meet and exceed our customers' quality expectations. YIWEI hopes to work with our partners to do our best for a green and beautiful earth.