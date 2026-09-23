2026 Hot Selling Color Block Windbreaker Tracksuit: High Profit Streetwear Two Piece Set For US Independent Fashion Stores

Unique Design Highlights That Stand Out Your Online StoreThis men's tracksuit adopts a bold contrast color matching system with black base, bright yellow color blocks and eye-catching white curved reflective piping, which creates a strong layered visual effect. Every curved line on the jacket and wide-leg pants is precisely cut, forming a futuristic racing street aesthetic that easily catches customers' eyes on social media and product pages.

Lightweight, breathable and quick-dry nylon material offers all-day comfort for daily street shots, outdoor activities and casual outings. It can resist light rain and wind, making it a year-round wearable item to extend your store's sales cycle.Attached adjustable hood, full zipper closure, multiple zipper storage pockets, elastic cuffs and drawstring hem for flexible fit. Small embroidered brand logo on the placket adds subtle premium details without overdesign.Elastic waistband with drawstring, loose wide leg silhouette, matching yellow stripe and curved white piping design consistent with the jacket. Adjustable drawstrings at pant hems allow wearers to switch between wide-leg and jogger style freely.Exclusive differentiated designMost generic tracksuits on US independent stores use simple straight stripes. Our curved contour stitching design helps your web store avoid homogeneous competition and attract niche streetwear enthusiasts with higher willingness to pay.

Factory OEM & ODM Supply Solution For Independent Store OwnersWe are a professional men's streetwear garment manufacturer based in Dongguan, China, providing one-stop customization service for online fashion retailers across the United States.



Low MOQ: Only 30 pieces support small batch trial orders, effectively lowering your overstock risk

Customizable items: Fabric weight, color matching, embroidery logo, piping color, silhouette can be adjusted per your brand positioning

Fast production cycle: 7 days for sample development, 15 days for mass bulk delivery Stable stock backup: Regular hot style stock available for urgent restock demands

Why This Tracksuit Brings High Profit To Your Independent StoreMany US boutique sellers report that functional spliced tracksuits have 30% higher gross profit margin than basic plain hoodies and tees. The unique racing street design performs well on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook advertising, bringing higher click-through rate and conversion rate for your product listings. Whether you run a streetwear niche Shopify store or a general fashion WooCommerce website, this two-piece set can enrich your seasonal collection and drive stable repeat orders Trendy Custom Streetwear Directly From Our FactoryIf you are looking for distinctive men's tracksuits to update your independent store inventory, contact our sales team to get high-definition product catalog, factory wholesale price list and customized solution. We support global door-to-door shipping and provide real product shooting materials for your website and social media promotion.

About Us

Dongguan City Xinhui Garments Co., Ltd. Dongguan City Xinhui Garments Co., Ltd. is located in Humen Town, Dongguan City, renowned as the "Famous Garment Town of China". Since its establishment, it has been deeply engaged in the garment export industry for over 5 years and is a professional manufacturer focusing on high-quality garment customization, production, and export.