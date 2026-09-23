Whole-Chain Seafood Inspection And Sorting Solutions For Safer, Smarter Processing

Seafood processors face increasingly demanding requirements for food safety, product consistency, production efficiency and export quality. From raw shrimp and fish fillets to frozen, breaded and packaged seafood, each processing stage can introduce different quality-control challenges.

Fish bones, shell fragments, metal, glass, stones, hair and other foreign materials may affect product safety. Discoloration, surface defects, broken pieces, inconsistent shapes and incorrect weights can also reduce product value and lead to customer complaints.

Techik provides whole-chain seafood inspection and sorting solutions that combine AI X-ray inspection, optical sorting, metal detection, checkweighing and vision inspection. These technologies help seafood processors strengthen quality control from incoming raw materials to finished packages.

Quality-Control Challenges in Seafood Processing

Seafood products vary greatly in shape, thickness, density, moisture content and processing condition. A single production line may need to handle fresh, frozen, IQF, breaded or ready-to-cook products.

Common inspection and sorting requirements include:

● Detecting residual fish bones and calcified contaminants

● Removing shell fragments, stones, glass and metal

● Identifying hair, fibers and other low-density foreign materials

● Sorting products by color, shape and surface quality

● Rejecting broken, deformed or discolored products

● Grading seafood by weight

● Checking packaged products for missing items or incorrect weight

● Inspecting labels, printed codes and package appearance

Manual inspection remains useful at certain processing stages, but its performance can be affected by line speed, worker fatigue and subtle defects. Automated seafood inspection systems provide processors with a more consistent and traceable quality-control method.

AI X-Ray Inspection for Fish Bones and Foreign Materials

Residual bones are among the most difficult hazards to control in fish processing. Fine bones can be challenging to identify visually, especially in fillets with uneven thickness or overlapping structures.

Techik's Fish Bone X-Ray Inspection System combines high-resolution X-ray imaging with intelligent image-analysis technology. It is designed to help identify residual bones and foreign materials in fish fillets and processed seafood.

Typical applications include:

●Basa and pangasius

● Salmon

● Cod·

● Tuna

● Mackerel

● Tilapia

● Other fish fillets and portions

Depending on the product and production requirements, X-ray inspection can also help detect contaminants such as metal, glass, stones, hooks and dense shell fragments.

For products with complex textures, uneven surfaces or overlapping materials, Techik's dual-energy X-ray technology analyzes differences in material characteristics. This can improve inspection performance for difficult contaminants while helping reduce interference caused by the product itself.

By introducing inline X-ray inspection, processors can improve inspection consistency, reduce dependence on repetitive manual checks and establish stronger control at critical points in the production line.

AI Optical Sorting for Shrimp, Shellfish and Other Seafood

Not every seafood defect is best detected with X-ray technology. Many quality problems appear on the product surface and require detailed visual analysis.

Techik AI Optical Sorting Systems use high-definition imaging, multispectral technology and intelligent algorithms to evaluate seafood according to color, shape and surface characteristics.

The system can be configured to identify and remove:

● Discolored products

● Black spots and surface blemishes

● Broken or incomplete pieces

● Deformed products

● Shell fragments

● Hair and fibers

● Paper, strings and other visible foreign materials

● Mixed or non-conforming seafood products

For shrimp processing, optical sorting can help separate shell fragments, broken shrimp and visibly defective products. In shellfish applications, it can assist with the removal of broken shells, sediment-related contaminants and mixed materials.

Automated optical sorting helps processors achieve more consistent product presentation while reducing the burden of repetitive manual sorting. Its non-contact inspection approach is suitable for many delicate seafood products.

Metal Detection for Seafood Production Lines

Metal contamination may be introduced through raw materials, processing equipment or handling operations. Techik metal detectors provide inline inspection for ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless-steel contaminants.

Metal detection can be applied to:

●Fresh seafood

●Frozen seafood

●IQF products

●Breaded seafood

●Surimi products

●Ready-to-cook seafood

●Packaged seafood products

The appropriate inspection point and machine configuration depend on the product condition, packaging material, line speed and required sensitivity. Techik can evaluate these factors and recommend a system suited to the production environment.

Checkweighing and Automatic Weight Grading

Accurate weight control is essential for regulatory compliance, cost management and customer satisfaction. Techik checkweighers can inspect packaged seafood products and automatically reject units outside the specified weight range.

Multi-sorting checkweighers can also grade individual seafood products into different weight zones. This is useful for shrimp, fish portions, crab products, frozen seafood and other products sold according to size or weight.

Automated weighing and grading can help processors:

●Maintain consistent pack weight

●Reduce unnecessary product giveaway

●Reject underweight or overweight packages

●Improve grading efficiency

●Reduce manual weighing requirements

●Generate useful production data

Metal detection and checkweighing can also be integrated into a compact combination system where production space is limited.

Vision Inspection for Finished Seafood Packages

Quality control continues after a seafood product has been packed. Incorrect labels, unreadable date codes, stains or damaged package surfaces can cause compliance problems and costly rework.

Techik vision inspection systems use cameras and intelligent image analysis to examine finished packages for issues such as:

●Missing or incorrect printed information

●Unclear production or expiry codes

●Misaligned labels

●Surface contamination

●Packaging appearance defects

●Missing components

Together with X-ray inspection, metal detection and checkweighing, vision inspection helps create a more comprehensive final-product quality-control process.

One Solution for Multiple Seafood Applications

Techik seafood inspection and sorting solutions can be configured for a wide variety of aquatic products, including:

Shrimp and Crab Products

Applications include whiteleg shrimp, black tiger shrimp, tempura shrimp, crab meat, imitation crab sticks and peeled crab products.

Fish Products

Solutions can be adapted for pangasius, basa, tuna, salmon, cod, snakehead fish, tilapia and other fish species in fillet, portion or processed form.

Squid, Shellfish and Surimi

Inspection and sorting technologies can also be applied to squid, cuttlefish, clams, mussels, surimi and other value-added seafood products.

Different Processing Conditions

Techik systems can support fresh, frozen, IQF, breaded, value-added and ready-to-process seafood applications. Machine selection should be based on the specific product, contaminant risk, throughput, factory environment and quality requirements.

Building a Whole-Chain Seafood Quality-Control System

An effective seafood inspection solution should address risks at several stages rather than relying on a single end-of-line machine.

A typical whole-chain configuration may include:

● Raw-material inspection to remove shells, stones, metal and other foreign materials.

● AI optical sorting to classify products and remove visible defects.

● Fish-bone or dual-energy X-ray inspection for internal contaminants.

● Metal detection at an appropriate processing or packaging stage.

● Checkweighing or weight grading for portion and package consistency.

● Final package inspection using X-ray and vision technologies.

The final configuration can be customized according to product characteristics and the layout of the existing production line.

Why Choose Techik?

Techik integrates X-ray, visible-light imaging, multispectral sensing, AI recognition, metal detection and precision weighing technologies into practical inspection and sorting solutions.

For seafood processors, this whole-chain approach can help:

● Strengthen food-safety controls

● Improve product consistency

● Reduce repetitive manual inspection

● Increase sorting and grading efficiency

● Minimize unnecessary product loss

● Support export-oriented quality requirements

● Improve production traceability

● Protect brand reputation

Upgrade Your Seafood Processing Line

Whether you process shrimp, pangasius, tuna, salmon, squid, shellfish, crab or surimi, Techik can develop a seafood inspection and sorting solution around your actual production needs.

Product samples, target contaminants, throughput, packaging type and available installation space can all be considered during solution planning.

Contact Techik to discuss your seafood processing application and discover how intelligent inspection, sorting, grading and analysis technologies can support safer products, more consistent quality and more efficient production.

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About Us

Techik Instrument (Shanghai)Co., Ltd. is the leading manufacturer of X-ray inspection, check-weighing, metal detection system and optical sorting system with IPR in China and pioneer in indigenously developed Public Security. Techik designs and offers the art products and solutions to meet the demands of global standards, features and quality. Our products fully comply with CE, ISO9001, ISO14001 management systems and OHSAS18001 standards which will bring you great confidence and reliance.