Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Market Set For Consistent Growth Through 2032 As Calcimimetic Pipeline Expands

MENAFN - GetNews) Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a medical condition in which the parathyroid glands secrete excessive amounts of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in response to hypocalcemia, leading to hyperplasia of these glands, with chronic kidney failure being the most common cause and the majority of patients having chronic renal failure.

(Albany, New York) – 22nd Sep 2026 – DelveInsight's "Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report offers an in-depth understanding of SHPT, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the SHPT market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click here: Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market Report

Some of the Key Facts of the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Market Report



The SHPT market is projected to witness consistent growth throughout the forecast period (2023–2032) due to the growing chronic kidney disease (CKD) population and increasing awareness and understanding of SHPT leading to improved diagnosis and treatment rates.

RAYALDEE, developed by OPKO Health, is a vitamin D3 analog indicated for treating SHPT in adults with Stage III or IV chronic kidney disease and serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels less than 30 ng/mL; it was approved by the FDA on June 17, 2016.

PARSABIV (etelcalcetide), developed by Amgen, is a novel calcimimetic agent administered intravenously that binds to and activates the calcium-sensing receptor on the parathyroid gland to decrease PTH levels; it was approved by the FDA in February 2017 for SHPT in adult CKD patients on hemodialysis.

PLS240 (Upacicalcet), developed by Launch Therapeutics/Pathalys Pharma, is a novel calcimimetic currently recruiting patients for two Phase III trials (PATH-1 and PATH-2) in the US, and is already approved in Japan for the treatment of SHPT in patients on dialysis.

According to a study by Cozzolino et al. (2020), the estimated prevalence of SHPT, defined as iPTH greater than 300 pg/mL, in dialysis populations varies from approximately 30% to 50% across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas.

According to the EPIRCE study conducted in Spain, the prevalence of SHPT in CKD Stage III patients was 71.3% and in Stage IV patients was 79.7%.

According to the US Renal Data System Report 2016, 56.3% of prevalent dialysis patients were male, as were 59.7% of kidney transplant recipients in the US.

According to studies by Hedgeman et al. (2015), across Europe and Australia the prevalence of SHPT within dialysis populations ranged from 30% to 49%, prevalence in America (US, Canada) was estimated at 54%, and within Asia, prevalence estimates were identified for India (28%) and Japan (11.5%).

The United States accounted for a larger portion of the 7MM SHPT market in 2022 due to the high prevalence of the condition and higher cost of treatments, a dominance predicted to continue with the potential early entry of new products.

Key SHPT Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, OPKO Health, Shaanxi Micot Technology, Amgen, Cinkate Corp, Novadiol, Scohia Pharma, TaiRx, Vidasym, Launch Therapeutics, Pathalys Pharma, and others. Key SHPT Therapies: RAYALDEE, PARSABIV (etelcalcetide), PLS240 (Upacicalcet), Doxercalciferol, and others.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Overview

Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a medical condition in which the parathyroid glands secrete excessive amounts of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in response to hypocalcemia, leading to hyperplasia of these glands, with chronic kidney failure being the most common cause and the majority of patients having chronic renal failure.

Diagnosis is established through blood tests indicating low or standard blood calcium levels and elevated parathyroid hormone levels, along with bone density scans (DXA) and X-rays to detect osteomalacia, conducted conveniently on an outpatient basis.

Management includes vitamin D analogs, calcimimetics, and phosphate binders to restore calcium, phosphorus, and PTH levels within normal range, with early consultation with nephrologists important to manage outcomes and surgery reserved as a last option for patients who do not respond to medical treatment.

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Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Epidemiology

The SHPT epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current SHPT patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019–2032.

SHPT Epidemiology Segmentation



Prevalent Cases of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Download the report to understand which factors are driving SHPT epidemiology trends

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the sales uptake of potential SHPT drugs recently launched or anticipated to launch between 2019 and 2032, estimating market penetration for a given country and examining impact within and across classes and segments.

Due to the emergence of calcimimetics and a better understanding of the strengths and limitations of native and active vitamin D compounds, treatment options for patients with SHPT have improved, and overall market sales are expected to show positive growth during the forecast period (2023–2032).

SHPT Marketed and Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

The therapeutic market for SHPT can be segmented across three main verticals:



Vitamin D compounds and derivatives

Phosphate Binders Calcimimetics

Major players include Opko (RAYALDEE), Amgen (Etelcalcetide), and Sanofi (Doxercalciferol).

RAYALDEE - OPKO Health

A vitamin D3 analog for SHPT in adults with Stage III or IV CKD, not indicated for patients with Stage V CKD or end-stage renal disease on dialysis; approved by the FDA in June 2016.

PARSABIV (etelcalcetide) - Amgen

An intravenously administered calcimimetic that binds to and activates the calcium-sensing receptor on the parathyroid gland to decrease PTH levels; approved by the FDA in February 2017 for SHPT in adult CKD patients on hemodialysis.

PLS240 (Upacicalcet) - Launch Therapeutics/Pathalys Pharma

A novel calcimimetic acting directly on parathyroid cell membrane calcium-sensing receptors to suppress excessive PTH secretion; currently in two Phase III trials (PATH-1 and PATH-2) in the US, and already approved in Japan for SHPT in dialysis patients.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the SHPT market share

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Market Drivers



Growing chronic kidney disease population driving increased SHPT diagnosis and treatment demand.

Increasing awareness and understanding of SHPT improving diagnosis and treatment rates.

Emergence of calcimimetics improving treatment options beyond conventional vitamin D compounds.

Active pipeline development from companies including Launch Therapeutics, Pathalys Pharma, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. Expansion of already-marketed product labels to include pediatric and CKD Stage V patient populations.

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Market Barriers



Unclear optimal PTH target levels complicating treatment management in non-dialysis CKD patients.

Uncertainty around the levels of vitamin D required to achieve adequate PTH reduction.

Challenges in early identification and treatment of patients with SHPT. Limited approved treatment options for Stage V CKD and end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis with certain therapies.

Scope of the Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Forecast Period: 2023–2032

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, OPKO Health, Shaanxi Micot Technology, Amgen, Cinkate Corp, Novadiol, Scohia Pharma, TaiRx, Vidasym, Launch Therapeutics, Pathalys Pharma, and other emerging market players.

Key Therapies: RAYALDEE, PARSABIV (etelcalcetide), PLS240 (Upacicalcet), Doxercalciferol, and other emerging therapies.

Drug Classes: Vitamin D compounds/analogs, Phosphate Binders, and Calcimimetics.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging SHPT therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and market entry strategies. Additional Coverage: SHPT unmet needs, KOL insights, market access strategies, and reimbursement analysis across the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

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