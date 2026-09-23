Glioblastoma Market Set To Expand From USD 799 Million As New Therapies And A Robust Pipeline Advance Through 2034Glioblastoma (GBM) Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Glioblastoma is the most frequently occurring type of primary tumor of the central nervous system, mostly in adults, and is often located in the cerebrum, which controls advanced processes such as speech and emotions; despite innovative diagnostic strategies and new therapies, its poor prognosis has not significantly improved.

(Albany, New York) – 22nd Sep 2026 – DelveInsight's "Glioblastoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of Glioblastoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Some of the Key Facts of the Glioblastoma (GBM) Market Report



In September 2025, NeOnc Technologies Holdings announced that the FDA authorized the company to advance to Phase IIa/IIb of its clinical trial for NEO212-01, a therapy targeting central nervous system cancers.

In September 2025, NeuroNOS, a Beyond Air subsidiary, received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BA-101, its investigational therapy for glioblastoma.

In July 2025, Mustang Bio announced FDA Orphan Drug Designation for MB-101, an IL13Ra2-targeted CAR T-cell therapy for recurrent astrocytomas and glioblastoma, with early Phase 1 results showing promising patient responses.

In July 2025, Hemispherian AS announced that the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to its drug candidate GLIX1 for the treatment of malignant glioma, a group of aggressive brain cancers that includes glioblastoma.

In June 2025, Myosin Therapeutics announced FDA acceptance of its IND application for MT-125, enabling a Phase 1 trial evaluating the drug combined with radiation in patients with newly diagnosed IDH wild type, MGMT unmethylated glioblastoma.

In May 2025, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals announced it had nearly reached 50% enrollment in its Phase 2 trial of Ropidoxuridine for glioblastoma, with the drug well tolerated at low toxicity and 84% of enrolled patients completing all seven treatment cycles.

In December 2024, the FDA informed Kazia Therapeutics that accelerated approval for its brain cancer drug, paxalisib, is unlikely, as the Phase II/III GBM-AGILE study's overall survival data did not meet accelerated approval criteria.

In October 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to LP-184, a small-molecule alkylating agent developed by Lantern Pharma, currently in a Phase 1a trial assessing safety and tolerability in patients with various solid tumors, including GBM.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Glioblastoma treatment market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 799 million in 2021 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

The United States held the highest Glioblastoma treatment market size in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the study period (2020–2034), while EU4 and the UK are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%, and Japan, with a market size of USD 58 million in 2021, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany held the maximum revenue share in 2021, while Spain accounted for the lowest Glioblastoma market share.

The total Glioblastoma diagnosed incident population in the 7MM comprised 32,546 cases in 2021 and is projected to increase during the forecast period, with the highest number of cases in the US male population at 7,705 cases in 2021.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of Glioblastoma cases, followed by France, while Spain accounted for the lowest cases in 2021.

In Japan, Primary Glioblastoma/IDH-wild Type accounted for the maximum cases at 2,541 in 2021 and is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Key Glioblastoma Companies: Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kazia Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, and others. Key Glioblastoma Therapies: Avastin (Bevacizumab), Temodar/Temodal (Temozolomide), Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), Selinexor (KPT-330), VBI-1901, ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), VAL-083, and others.

Glioblastoma (GBM) Overview

Glioblastoma is the most frequently occurring type of primary tumor of the central nervous system, mostly in adults, and is often located in the cerebrum, which controls advanced processes such as speech and emotions; despite innovative diagnostic strategies and new therapies, its poor prognosis has not significantly improved.

The exact underlying cause of Glioblastoma is unknown; some cases may develop from existing low-grade astrocytomas through malignant transformation, or occur de novo without evidence of a previous tumor.

Diagnosis includes neurological exams, angiograms, MRI, CT scans, and surgical biopsy, while treatment usually includes a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, stereotactic radiosurgery, and Tumor Treatment Fields, with surgery aimed at achieving maximum safe resection.

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Glioblastoma (GBM) Epidemiology

The Glioblastoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Glioblastoma patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2020–2034.

Glioblastoma Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Glioblastoma Incidence Cases

Glioblastoma Gender-specific Incidence

Glioblastoma Type-specific Incidence

Glioblastoma Age-specific Incidence

Incident Cases Based on Primary Site of Glioblastoma Incident Cases Based on Histologic Classification of Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential Glioblastoma drugs expected to launch during the study period 2019–2032, covering peak performance, patient uptake by therapy, and sales of each drug.

Kintara Therapeutics' VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent that can cross the blood-brain barrier, is expected to see medium-fast uptake in the US, with a peak share of 12% in the first-line setting achieved over 7 years, and an estimated 5.5% peak share in the second-line setting.

The report also covers Glioblastoma Pipeline Development Activities:

Glioblastoma Marketed and Emerging Therapies and Key Companies

Currently, the landscape is anchored by two approved chemotherapy agents, with a robust emerging pipeline spanning gene therapy, vaccines, and targeted small molecules.



Avastin (Bevacizumab): Genentech – a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that acts as an angiogenesis inhibitor by blocking VEGF; granted full FDA approval in December 2017 for adults with recurrent Glioblastoma that progressed following prior therapy. Temodar/Temodal (Temozolomide): Merck – an imidazotetrazine derivative of the alkylating agent dacarbazine used as a first-line treatment for Glioblastoma and second-line treatment for astrocytoma; approved in Japan for malignant glioma treatment in July 2006.

Glioblastoma Emerging Therapies



Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics – a first-in-class targeted anticancer gene-therapy agent that has completed Phase III development for recurrent Glioblastoma, holding Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and EMA and Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics – a first-in-class oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound that inhibits the nuclear export protein XPO1, already approved as Xpovio for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and under evaluation for Glioblastoma.

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines – a cancer vaccine in Phase I/II development designed to kill Glioblastoma and medulloblastoma tumor cells infected with cytomegalovirus, granted FDA Fast Track designation in June 2021 for recurrent Glioblastoma treatment.

ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics – a cancer cell vaccine consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with CMV matrix protein mRNA, currently being investigated in the Phase II ATTAC-II trial and funded by the National Cancer Institute. Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals – a first-in-class small molecule designed to reoxygenate oxygen-deprived tissue, enhancing the cancer-killing power of radiation and chemotherapy.

Glioblastoma (GBM) Market Drivers



Launch of new therapies in the market alongside rising incidence of Glioblastoma cases.

Advancements in understanding molecular mechanisms and gene mutations enabling more tailored therapeutic approaches.

Launch of bevacizumab biosimilars reducing cost burden for patients.

Substantial market opportunity for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies. Incremental healthcare spending across the world expanding market penetration potential for drug manufacturers.

Glioblastoma (GBM) Market Barriers



Lack of an effective curative strategy despite currently approved therapies.

High failure rate of emerging therapies in late-phase clinical trials.

Regulatory setbacks, such as the FDA's determination that accelerated approval criteria were not met for paxalisib. Treatment resistance and heterogeneous tumor response across patient populations, complicating standardized treatment approaches.

Scope of the Glioblastoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2024–2034

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Companies: Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Kazia Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, and other emerging market players.

Key Therapies: Avastin (Bevacizumab), Temodar/Temodal (Temozolomide), Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), Selinexor (KPT-330), VBI-1901, ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), Paxalisib (GDC-0084), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), VAL-083, and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging Glioblastoma therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, and market entry strategies. Additional Coverage: Glioblastoma unmet needs, KOL insights, and pipeline development activities across the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

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