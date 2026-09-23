Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Set For Growth As Diagnostic Advances And Expanding Pipeline Reshape Treatment Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) Key Ocular Motility Disturbance companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Vision LLC, AbbVie Inc. (via Allergan), Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., and others.

(Albany, US), September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Ocular Motility Disturbance, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Report



The Ocular Motility Disturbance market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period 2022–2036, with market size projected to reach USD 500 Million by 2034.

In September 2026, Sling Therapeutics raised $123 million to advance its late-stage clinical program for an oral therapy for thyroid eye disease, a condition relevant to ocular motility disturbances due to its association with orbital inflammation, eye bulging, and diplopia.

In June 2026, the U.S. FDA approved Lumvoa, an IGF-1R-targeted therapy from Viridian Therapeutics, for thyroid eye disease. A U.S.-registered Phase III trial, ETS4 (NCT07470164), is planned to compare botulinum toxin A with bilateral medial rectus recession in patients with esotropia greater than 10 and up to 30 prism diopters, estimated to begin in January 2027 with 244 participants.

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Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Overview

Ocular motility disturbance refers to abnormalities in the movement, coordination, or alignment of the eyes, resulting from dysfunction of the extraocular muscles, cranial nerves, brainstem, cerebellum, or other neurological pathways that control eye movements. Common manifestations include strabismus, diplopia (double vision), nystagmus, impaired gaze, and difficulty with smooth pursuit or saccadic movements. These disturbances may be congenital or acquired and can be associated with conditions such as cranial nerve palsies, thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological or orbital disorders. Symptoms can interfere with reading, depth perception, balance, driving, and other daily activities.

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Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Key Growth Drivers



Rising prevalence of neurological and ophthalmic disorders such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, thyroid eye disease, and myasthenia gravis is increasing the patient pool requiring diagnosis and treatment for ocular motility issues.

Growing aging population is driving higher incidence of age-related eye movement disorders, including diplopia and nerve palsies, contributing to sustained market demand.

Advancements in diagnostic imaging and eye-tracking technologies, such as infrared oculography, digital strabismus assessment tools, and AI-assisted vision diagnostics, are improving detection accuracy and clinical adoption.

Increasing awareness and early intervention practices among neurologists, ophthalmologists, and pediatric specialists are driving timely diagnosis and expanding treatment utilization. Expanding therapeutic pipeline and device innovation, including targeted therapies, botulinum toxin applications, corrective prism lenses, and surgical advancements, are boosting the market landscape.

Ocular Motility Disturbance Epidemiology



Total Prevalent Cases of Ocular Motility Disturbance

Age-Based Segmentation

Gender-Based Segmentation

Etiology-Based Segmentation

Severity / Functional Impairment Segmentation The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Ocular Motility Disturbance epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2022 to 2036.

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Ocular Motility Disturbance Treatment

Treatment of ocular motility disturbances depends on the underlying etiology, severity of symptoms, and degree of functional impairment. Management may include observation for transient conditions, corrective eyeglasses or prism lenses to reduce diplopia, and treatment of underlying diseases such as thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, or neurological disorders. In selected patients, botulinum toxin injections may be used to temporarily alter extraocular muscle activity, while strabismus surgery can reposition or adjust extraocular muscles to improve ocular alignment. Vision therapy or targeted eye-movement exercises may also be considered in specific conditions.

Ocular Motility Disturbance Drug Analysis

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum toxin A is the most clinically established pharmacological approach relevant to ocular motility disorders. It produces temporary chemodenervation of injected extraocular muscles by inhibiting acetylcholine release, thereby weakening the targeted muscle and potentially improving ocular alignment. Its use is being further evaluated as an alternative or adjunct to strabismus surgery, particularly in selected pediatric and adult patients. A U.S.-registered Phase III trial, ETS4 (NCT07470164), is planned to compare botulinum toxin A with bilateral medial rectus recession in patients with esotropia greater than 10 and up to 30 prism diopters, estimated to begin in January 2027 and enroll 244 participants.

Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Outlook

The market outlook helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Ocular Motility Disturbance market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology. This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market along with the view of key opinion leaders. According to DelveInsight, the Ocular Motility Disturbance market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change during the study period 2022–2036.

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Scope of the Ocular Motility Disturbance Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Geographies Covered: US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), UK, and Japan

Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Vision LLC, AbbVie Inc. (via Allergan), Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., and others Key Therapies: Botulinum Toxin Type A, and others

Table of Content

Key Insights

Executive Summary of Ocular Motility Disturbance

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Ocular Motility Disturbance

Ocular Motility Disturbance: Market Overview at a Glance

Ocular Motility Disturbance: Disease Background and Overview

Patient Journey

Ocular Motility Disturbance Epidemiology and Patient Population

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

Ocular Motility Disturbance Unmet Needs

Key Endpoints of Ocular Motility Disturbance Treatment

Ocular Motility Disturbance Marketed Products

Ocular Motility Disturbance Emerging Therapies

Ocular Motility Disturbance: Seven Major Market Analysis

Attribute Analysis

7MM: Market Outlook

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Ocular Motility Disturbance

KOL Views

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.