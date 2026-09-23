Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Size, Share, Growth, Epidemiology And Forecast To 2036

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036, provides a comprehensive assessment of the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, patient burden, diagnosis and treatment patterns, market dynamics, emerging therapies, competitive intelligence, drug uptake, reimbursement, pricing, and unmet medical needs through 2036.

(Albany, New York) – 22nd Sep 2026 – DelveInsight's latest report, “Hashimoto's Thyroiditis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036,” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report evaluates historical and forecasted epidemiology, patient burden, diagnosis and treatment patterns, market dynamics, emerging therapies, competitive intelligence, drug uptake, reimbursement, pricing, and unmet medical needs through 2036.

According to DelveInsight, the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis market across the 7MM was approximately USD 2 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a 2.7% CAGR during 2026–2036. The United States represented the largest market, with a market size of more than USD 1 billion in 2025, while the EU4 and the UK together accounted for nearly USD 600 million, and Japan represented more than USD 100 million.

Key Takeaways from the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market

Key Factors Driving the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market

Rising Patient Burden

The growing prevalence and diagnosis of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis are contributing to an expanding patient population requiring long-term monitoring and thyroid hormone replacement. DelveInsight estimates approximately 20 million diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM in 2025, with the burden expected to increase during the forecast period.

The disease represents one of the leading causes of hypothyroidism, creating sustained demand for diagnosis, disease monitoring, and hormone replacement therapy.

High Female Disease Burden

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis disproportionately affects women. In the US, approximately 9 million female diagnosed cases were reported in 2025 compared with around 2 million male cases. The report attributes this female predominance to factors including estrogen-mediated immunomodulatory effects and X-linked genetic factors that can increase susceptibility to autoimmune thyroid disorders.

Growing Recognition and Diagnosis

Diagnosis incorporates clinical symptoms, serological testing, and imaging. Anti-thyroid peroxidase antibodies are an important diagnostic marker, while thyroid ultrasound can reveal characteristic heterogeneous and hypoechoic changes.

Improved awareness and diagnostic evaluation can contribute to identification of previously undiagnosed patients, expanding the addressable population for disease management.

Significant Unmet Need for Disease-modifying Therapies

Current management primarily corrects thyroid hormone deficiency rather than directly addressing the underlying autoimmune process. The absence of approved immunomodulatory or disease-modifying therapies represents a major gap in the treatment landscape.

Consequently, therapies capable of reducing autoimmune-mediated thyroid damage while preserving thyroid function could introduce a new treatment paradigm.

Emergence of Targeted Small-molecule Therapy

The development of Isomyosamine (MYMD-1) represents an emerging approach focused on inflammatory pathways involved in autoimmune disease. The oral therapy is designed to selectively inhibit TNF-α when it becomes overactivated and may offer an alternative to conventional injectable or infusion-based immune therapies.

Competitive Landscape

The Hashimoto's Thyroiditis treatment landscape remains relatively limited because no disease-modifying therapy has received approval specifically for the underlying autoimmune pathology.

The key company identified in the emerging pipeline is:

TNF Pharmaceuticals

The key emerging therapy is:

Isomyosamine (MYMD-1)

Isomyosamine is an orally administered small molecule being investigated for Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. According to DelveInsight, TNF Pharmaceuticals had an active IND for a Phase II clinical trial as of August 2024; however, as of early 2026, there was no clear public confirmation that the Phase II trial had begun.

The current treatment landscape remains dominated by thyroid hormone replacement, particularly levothyroxine.

Recent Developments in the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market



August 2024: TNF Pharmaceuticals announced that it had an active IND application for a Phase II clinical trial of MYMD-1 in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis.

Early 2026: TNF Pharmaceuticals continued to have an active IND for MYMD-1 in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis; however, the report noted that there was no clear public confirmation that the Phase II clinical trial had begun. 2025: DelveInsight estimated the 7MM Hashimoto's Thyroiditis market at approximately USD 2 billion, with the US accounting for more than USD 1 billion.

What is Hashimoto's Thyroiditis?

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis or autoimmune thyroiditis, is an autoimmune disorder characterized by immune-mediated destruction of thyroid tissue. The disease involves lymphocytic infiltration of the thyroid gland and the development of autoantibodies targeting thyroid antigens.

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis is a leading cause of hypothyroidism. As thyroid tissue is progressively damaged, patients can develop insufficient thyroid hormone production and symptoms associated with hypothyroidism.

The disease is diagnosed through a combination of clinical evaluation, thyroid function testing, serological markers, and imaging. Anti-thyroid peroxidase antibodies are an important marker, while ultrasound may demonstrate a heterogeneous and hypoechoic thyroid with characteristic micronodules. In selected cases, cytological or histopathological evaluation may be performed to confirm the diagnosis or exclude malignancy.

Current Treatment Landscape

There is currently no approved disease-modifying therapy specifically for Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. Treatment primarily focuses on correcting the hypothyroidism caused by autoimmune thyroid destruction.

Levothyroxine

Levothyroxine (LT4) remains the standard treatment for overt hypothyroidism associated with Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. DelveInsight notes a typical weight-based dosage of approximately 1.6–1.8 μg/kg per day, with therapy adjusted to normalize thyroid-stimulating hormone levels.

LT4 restores circulating thyroid hormone levels and helps alleviate systemic and cognitive symptoms associated with hypothyroidism.

Liothyronine

Liothyronine (T3) may occasionally be prescribed for individuals who continue to experience symptoms despite LT4 therapy. However, its use is more limited than levothyroxine.

Desiccated Thyroid Extract

Desiccated thyroid extract contains both T4 and T3 and is derived from animal thyroid tissue. It is less commonly used because of variability in hormone concentrations.

Combination T4 + T3 Therapy

Combination therapy using levothyroxine and liothyronine may be considered for selected patients. Treatment decisions depend on individual clinical circumstances and response to conventional hormone replacement.

Emerging Therapy: Isomyosamine (MYMD-1)

Isomyosamine (MYMD-1) is an oral small molecule being developed by TNF Pharmaceuticals for Hashimoto's Thyroiditis. It is designed to selectively inhibit TNF-α, a cytokine involved in chronic inflammation and autoimmune disease.

Unlike conventional TNF-α inhibitors that broadly suppress immune activity, MYMD-1 is intended to selectively inhibit TNF-α when it becomes overactivated while preserving its physiological role in immune defense. Preclinical and clinical research has investigated its ability to regulate immune responses, including suppression of Th1-mediated inflammation and TNF-α release.

According to the report, MYMD-1 has a projected US launch year of 2031, although this remains provisional and may change depending on clinical and regulatory developments.

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Epidemiology

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis covers prevalent and diagnosed prevalent Hashimoto's Thyroiditis cases across the 7MM, with further segmentation by gender, age, and cytology.

Key epidemiological findings include:



The 7MM had approximately 20 million diagnosed prevalent Hashimoto's Thyroiditis cases in 2025.

The US represented approximately 55% of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM.

The US recorded approximately 9 million female cases and around 2 million male cases in 2025.

In the EU4 and UK, approximately 4 million cases occurred among individuals aged 35 years and older, compared with around 2 million cases among those aged 18–34.

Japan recorded approximately 950,000 euthyroid cases in 2025. Japan also recorded nearly 930,000 clinically hypothyroid cases and approximately 180,000 subclinical hypothyroid cases.

Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight segments Hashimoto's Thyroiditis epidemiology into:



Prevalent Cases of Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Cytology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Unmet Needs in Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Despite the availability of effective hormone replacement, several unmet needs remain:

The development of immunomodulatory therapies such as MYMD-1 could potentially expand treatment beyond hormone replacement and address the underlying inflammatory mechanisms of disease.

Scope of the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Period: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Base Year: 2025

Geographies: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan

7MM Market Size, 2025: ~USD 2 billion

Market CAGR: 2.7% during 2026–2036

US Market Size, 2025: >USD 1 billion

EU4 + UK Market Size, 2025: ~USD 600 million

Japan Market Size, 2025: >USD 100 million

7MM Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, 2025: ~20 million

US Share of Diagnosed Prevalent Cases: ~55%

Epidemiology Segmentation: Prevalent cases, diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, and cytology-specific cases

Market Segmentation: Region/geographies, drugs/therapies, and class of therapies

Key Company: TNF Pharmaceuticals

Key Emerging Therapy: Isomyosamine (MYMD-1)

Projected US Launch: 2031, subject to future clinical and regulatory developments

Analysis: Addressable patient population, market drivers and barriers, cost assumptions and pricing analogues, KOL views, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, attribute analysis, and unmet needs Key Strengths: Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, AI-enabled market research, 11-year forecast, regional market outlook, patient burden trends, treatment addressable market, competitive landscape, company insights, price trends and analogue assessment, therapy adoption/uptake, and peak patient share analysis.

To Know More About the Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Market Report

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036

Table of Contents

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.