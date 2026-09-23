Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insights Gains Momentum: 75+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

(Albany, US) September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's,“ Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



On September 16, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim highlighted a study is to find out if a medicine called empagliflozin helps children and adolescents with CKD. Other goals of the study are to find out how empagliflozin is tolerated and handled by the body in children and adolescents with CKD.

On September 10, 2026- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Nice initiated a study for sodium reabsorption in patients with advanced renal failure. The investigators therefore hypothesize that SGLT2i should still exert a significant natriuretic effect in patients with eGFR below 20 ml/min/1.73m2, and therefore should still decrease proteinuria with a potential renal protective effect.

On September 09, 2026- AstraZeneca conducted a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled multicenter study to investigate outcomes with elecoglipron compared with placebo in participants with CKD with and without T2DM who are on background SGLT2i (dapagliflozin) as GDMT and other SoC treatments for CKD.

DelveInsight's Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease treatment.

The leading Chronic Kidney Disease Companies such as AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AdAlta, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, UnicoCell Biomed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies such as roxadustat, Monofer®, AZD5718, Dapagliflozin 10 mg, MEDI8367, AST-120, and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Chronic Kidney Disease treatments @ Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical Trials Assessment

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic Kidney Disease is a condition in which kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood. As a result, extra fluid and waste from the blood remain in the body, potentially leading to various health issues like heart disease and stroke. Chronic Kidney Disease has various levels of seriousness. It usually gets worse with time though treatment has been shown to slow progression. If left untreated, CKD can progress to kidney failure and early cardiovascular disease. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) often has no symptoms in its early stages, as the kidneys have a significant capacity to compensate for damage. However, as CKD progresses, symptoms may start to appear, including swelling or edema, chest pain, dry skin, itching or numbness, fatigue, headaches, changes in urination patterns, loss of appetite, muscle cramps, nausea, shortness of breath, sleep problems, trouble concentrating, vomiting, and weight loss. People with advanced CKD can also develop complications like anemia, bone disease, and malnutrition.

Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk

Ziltivekimab is a proprietary anti-interleukin-6 ligand monoclonal antibody (anti-IL6 mAb), targeting residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk in patients living with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). Ziltivekimab is being developed a therapy intended to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular adverse events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation. Patients who are diagnosed with moderate to severe CKD and have ASCVD and inflammation are at risk for an adverse cardiovascular event at a high rate and there are no approved therapies to prevent this risk. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

Clazakizumab: CSL Behring

Clazakizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit interleukin-6 (IL-6), a cytokine involved in inflammation and immune responses. By binding directly to IL-6, clazakizumab prevents its interaction with the IL-6 receptor, thereby modulating downstream inflammatory pathways. According to the company's pipeline, the drug is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease.

AP306: R1 Therapeutics/ Alebund Therapeutics

AP306 is a first-in-class pan phosphate transporter inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing dialysis. The drug works by blocking the active transport of phosphate in the gastrointestinal tract through inhibition of three key phosphate transporters - NaPi-IIb, PiT-1, and PiT-2 - representing a novel mechanism distinct from traditional phosphate binders. Unlike currently available therapies that mainly bind dietary phosphate, AP306 directly inhibits phosphate absorption and has the potential to provide rapid and effective phosphate lowering with a significantly reduced pill burden. Originally discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical and later licensed to Alebund Pharmaceuticals, the drug was subsequently acquired by R1 Therapeutics through its acquisition of Alebund Pharmaceuticals, giving R1 Therapeutics rights to continue the development of AP306. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

MZE829: Maze Therapeutics

MZE829 is an investigational oral small-molecule therapy being developed for the treatment of APOL1 kidney disease, a genetically driven form of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The drug is designed as a selective inhibitor of APOL1, a protein associated with kidney injury and progressive renal dysfunction in individuals carrying certain APOL1 genetic variants. MZE829 works by directly inhibiting the toxic activity of APOL1 risk variants, thereby aiming to protect podocytes and reduce kidney damage, inflammation, and proteinuria. The therapy has the potential to address the underlying cause of APOL1-mediated kidney disease rather than only treating symptoms. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

PXL770: Poxel SA

PXL770 is an investigational oral direct activator of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) being developed for metabolic and kidney-related disorders, including chronic kidney disease (CKD). PXL770 is designed to activate AMPK, a key regulator of cellular energy homeostasis, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, inflammation, and fibrosis. By directly activating AMPK, the drug aims to improve mitochondrial function, reduce lipid accumulation, suppress inflammatory and fibrotic pathways, and protect kidney function. PXL770 demonstrated beneficial effects on renal, metabolic, and inflammatory biomarkers in preclinical and clinical studies, supporting its potential as a disease-modifying therapy. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

RN-032: Rege Nephro Co., Ltd.

RN-032 is an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD). The therapy uses nephron progenitor cells (NPCs) derived from allogeneic human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), also referred to as iNPCs. NPCs are precursor cells that give rise to nephrons, the functional units of the kidney. RN-032 is designed to regenerate and repair damaged kidney tissue by implanting these iPSC-derived nephron progenitor cells into injured kidneys. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease.

The Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment.

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Kidney Disease market

Learn more about Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Research and development projects @ Chronic Kidney Disease Unmet Needs

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies

AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AdAlta, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, UnicoCell Biomed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Chronic Kidney Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Chronic Kidney Disease treatment by visiting our website @ Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Kidney Disease Companies- AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Shandong Suncadia Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim, AdAlta, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Roche, MC2 Therapeutics, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, UnicoCell Biomed, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies- Roxadustat, Monofer®, AZD5718, Dapagliflozin 10 mg, MEDI8367, AST-120, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline on our website @ Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

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