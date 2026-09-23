Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Bladder Cancer clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 80+ pipeline Bladder Cancer Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Bladder cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bladder Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Bladder Cancer Research @

Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report



On September 21, 2026- Hamlet Pharma AB initiated a phase III clinical trial is to learn if the drug Alpha1H works to treat low-to-intermediate risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer in adults. It will also learn about the safety of drug Alpha1H.

On September 11, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a Phase 1/2 Study of Intravesical MK-3120 in BCG-Naïve or BCG-Exposed High-Risk Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. Researchers are looking for new ways to treat high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR NMIBC). NMIBC is cancer in the tissue that lines the inside of the bladder and has not spread to the bladder muscle or outside of the bladder. In standard treatment for HR NMIBC, doctors first remove the tumor with a procedure called transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT). Researchers want to learn if using MK-3120, the study medicine, can treat HR NMIBC after TURBT. The goal of this study is to learn about the safety of MK-3120 and if people tolerate it.

On September 11, 2026- Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc. highlighted a phase 3 study is being done to see how well two drugs (enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab) work together as a bladder preservation approach to treat patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer. The study will compare these drugs to concurrent chemoradiotherapy that is usually used to treat this cancer (standard of care). The study will enroll patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who have cancer that has not spread outside the bladder.

DelveInsight's Bladder Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Bladder Cancer treatment.

The leading Bladder Cancer Companies such as CG Oncology, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Theralase® Technologies Inc., Tyra Biosciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Molecular Partners AG, Aura Biosciences, BioNTech SE, Tasca Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, Inc., Monopar Therapeutics, Pilatus Biosciences Inc., Second Life Therapeutics, SURGE Therapeutics and others. Promising Bladder Cancer Therapies such as Atezolizumab, PGV001, VAX014, BCG Vaccine, Oncofid-P-B, Oncofid-P-B, and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Bladder Cancer Treatments @ Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment

Bladder Cancer Overview

Bladder cancer is a malignant condition in which abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the tissues of the urinary bladder, most commonly in the urothelial cells lining the inside of the bladder. Urothelial carcinoma (transitional cell carcinoma) is the most common type, accounting for the majority of bladder cancer cases. The disease may remain confined to the bladder lining (non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer) or invade deeper muscle layers and spread to other organs (muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer). Common symptoms include blood in the urine (hematuria), painful urination, urinary urgency, and pelvic pain.

Bladder cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: CG Oncology

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec is an investigational intravesically delivered oncolytic immunotherapy developed by CG Oncology for bladder cancer. The drug is a genetically engineered adenovirus designed to selectively replicate in and destroy retinoblastoma pathway–defective bladder tumor cells while simultaneously stimulating anti-tumor immune responses through granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) expression. Its mechanism of action involves direct oncolysis of tumor cells combined with activation of local and systemic immune-mediated anti-cancer activity. The U.S. FDA has granted both Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation to cretostimogene grenadenorepvec for high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

Erda-iDRS: Johnson & Johnson

Erda-iDRS is an investigational intravesical drug-releasing system, the therapy is designed to provide prolonged local delivery of erdafitinib, a fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) kinase inhibitor, directly into the bladder over an extended period. Its mechanism of action in bladder cancer involves selective inhibition of FGFR alterations, which are commonly associated with tumor growth and recurrence in non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), while minimizing systemic exposure through localized intravesical administration. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

MK-1022: Merck & Co.

MK-1022 is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being developed by Merck & Co. The drug consists of a fully human anti-HER3 IgG1 monoclonal antibody linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. Its mechanism of action in bladder cancer involves targeting HER3-expressing tumor cells, followed by internalization of the ADC and intracellular release of the cytotoxic topoisomerase I inhibitor, resulting in DNA damage and tumor cell death. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

STM-416: SURGE

STM-416 is an investigational intraoperative immunotherapy for the treatment of recurrent high-grade non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The drug is a biodegradable hydrogel formulation containing resiquimod, a Toll-like receptor 7/8 (TLR7/8) agonist, designed for sustained local release at the tumor resection site following transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). STM-416 works by activating innate and adaptive immune responses through TLR7/8 signaling, thereby promoting anti-tumor activity and helping prevent bladder cancer recurrence and progression after surgery. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

SL-28: Second Life Therapeutics

SL-28 is an investigational allogeneic, non-genetically modified cell therapy being developed by Second Life Therapeutics for advanced solid tumors, including bladder cancer. The mechanism of action of SL-28 involves TezR-modified donor leukocytes engineered through modulation of the Universal Receptive System and Cell Memory, which activates multiple anticancer pathways including immune cell signaling, migration, endocytosis, phagocytosis, and energy metabolism to promote tumor destruction. In bladder cancer, SL-28 is intended to target resistant genitourinary tumors through enhanced immune-mediated anticancer activity. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

IAM1363: Iambic Therapeutics, Inc.

IAM1363 is an investigational small-molecule, brain-penetrant HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The drug is designed to selectively inhibit both wild-type and oncogenic mutant HER2 proteins while sparing EGFR, thereby reducing EGFR-related toxicities commonly associated with pan-ERBB inhibitors. In bladder cancer, IAM1363 targets HER2-driven tumor signaling pathways that promote cancer cell proliferation, survival, and metastasis. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Bladder Cancer.

The Bladder Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bladder Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bladder Cancer Treatment.

Bladder Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bladder Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bladder Cancer market .

Learn more about Bladder Cancer Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Research and development projects @ Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

Bladder Cancer Companies

CG Oncology, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Theralase® Technologies Inc., Tyra Biosciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Molecular Partners AG, Aura Biosciences, BioNTech SE, Tasca Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, Inc., Monopar Therapeutics, Pilatus Biosciences Inc., Second Life Therapeutics, SURGE Therapeutics and others.

Bladder cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Bladder Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Discover the latest advancements in Bladder Cancer Treatment by visiting our website @ Bladder Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Bladder Cancer Companies- CG Oncology, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Theralase® Technologies Inc., Tyra Biosciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Molecular Partners AG, Aura Biosciences, BioNTech SE, Tasca Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, Inc., Monopar Therapeutics, Pilatus Biosciences Inc., Second Life Therapeutics, SURGE Therapeutics and others. Bladder Cancer Therapies- Atezolizumab, PGV001, VAX014, BCG Vaccine, Oncofid-P-B, Oncofid-P-B, and others.

Read the full details of Bladder Cancer Pipeline on our website @ Bladder Cancer Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionBladder Cancer Executive SummaryBladder Cancer: OverviewBladder Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsBladder Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: CG OncologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)MK-1022: Merck & Co.Early Stage Products (Phase I)IAM1363: Iambic Therapeutics, IncInactive ProductsBladder Cancer Key CompaniesBladder Cancer Key ProductsBladder Cancer Unmet NeedsBladder Cancer Market Drivers and BarriersBladder Cancer Future Perspectives and ConclusionBladder Cancer Analyst ViewsBladder Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.