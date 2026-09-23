Netherton Syndrome Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 4+ Key Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Netherton Syndrome Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 4+ pipeline Netherton Syndrome Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 22, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the Netherton Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the Netherton Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Netherton Syndrome pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @

Key Takeaways from the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report



In August 2026- Quoin Pharmaceuticals initiated a clinical trial (via an expanded access Treatment Protocol) is to learn if QRX003 (an investigational drug) applied topically to the skin (including up to the entire body [except the scalp]) works to treat the genetic disease Netherton syndrome.

DelveInsight's Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for Netherton Syndrome treatment.

The leading Netherton Syndrome Companies, such as TenNor Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Debiopharm, Destiny Pharma and others. Promising Netherton Syndrome Therapies such as QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), LM-030 (BPR277), DS-2325a, Pimecrolimus, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Netherton Syndrome? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Netherton Syndrome Clinical Trials Assessment

The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Netherton Syndrome.

Netherton Syndrome Overview

Netherton syndrome is a rare, severe autosomal recessive genodermatosis characterized by impaired skin barrier function, chronic inflammation, and atopic manifestations. It is caused by pathogenic variants in the SPINK5 gene, which encodes the serine protease inhibitor lymphoepithelial Kazal-type-related inhibitor (LEKTI). The disorder typically presents at birth or during early infancy with generalized erythroderma, recurrent skin infections, and failure to thrive. Affected individuals often exhibit a lifelong predisposition to allergic diseases, including asthma, food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and elevated serum IgE levels. Although uncommon, the disease imposes significant morbidity due to persistent skin inflammation, infections, nutritional deficiencies, and reduced quality of life.

Netherton Syndrome Emerging Drugs Profile

QRX003: Quoin Pharmaceuticals

QRX003 (proposed brand name: QYLEKI) is an investigational 4% topical lotion being developed by Quoin Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Netherton syndrome, a rare genetic skin disorder caused by SPINK5 mutations. The therapy is designed to restore skin barrier function by locally inhibiting excessive serine protease activity, thereby reducing inflammation, skin scaling, erythema, pruritus, and transepidermal water loss. QRX003 is administered twice daily over affected skin and has demonstrated encouraging safety and clinical improvements in ongoing studies, including pediatric patients. The product has received Orphan Drug Designation (US, EU, Japan), as well as FDA Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Quoin's pivotal Phase III study is expected to initiate in the second half of 2026 and a potential NDA filing is anticipated in 2027. Currently, the drug is being studies in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of Netherton syndrome.

If you're tracking ongoing Netherton Syndrome Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Netherton Syndrome Treatment Drugs

The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Netherton Syndrome Treatment.

Netherton Syndrome Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Netherton Syndrome Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Netherton Syndrome market.

Netherton Syndrome Companies

TenNor Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Debiopharm, Destiny Pharma and others.

Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Netherton Syndrome Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Netherton Syndrome Companies- TenNor Therapeutics, KBP Biosciences, Debiopharm, Destiny Pharma and others.

Netherton Syndrome Therapies- QRX003, SPEVIGO (spesolimab/BI 655130), LM-030 (BPR277), DS-2325a, Pimecrolimus, and others.

Netherton Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Netherton Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Netherton Syndrome Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Netherton Syndrome Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNetherton Syndrome: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNetherton Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)QRX003: Quoin PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)SXR-1096: Sixera PharmaPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsNetherton Syndrome Key CompaniesNetherton Syndrome Key ProductsNetherton Syndrome Unmet NeedsNetherton Syndrome Market Drivers and BarriersNetherton Syndrome Future Perspectives and ConclusionNetherton Syndrome Analyst ViewsNetherton Syndrome Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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