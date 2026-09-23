Chronic Insomnia Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation By 2036 Delveinsight IDORSIA, EISAI, Janssen R&D, Takeda

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 22, 2026: The Key Chronic Insomnia Companies in the market include - IDORSIA, EISAI, Janssen Research & Development, Takeda, and others.

The Chronic Insomnia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Insomnia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Insomnia market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Chronic Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Insomnia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Chronic Insomnia Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report:



The Chronic Insomnia market size was valued approximately USD 333 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In April 2026, Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL), a pioneer in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS), has announced the online publication of a peer-reviewed study in Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics. The study highlights notable clinical improvements and observable modulation of brain networks in patients with chronic insomnia who were treated using the company's high-power stimulation protocol at 15 mA and 77.5 Hz.

In 2025, diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia across the 7MM were estimated at approximately 88 million.

Among the 7MM, the US had the highest number of cases of insomnia, followed by France, Japan, and Germany in 2025.

In 2025, age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia showed the highest prevalence among individuals aged ≥65, with nearly 2.2 million cases, and the lowest among those aged 18–24, with approximately 300,000 cases in Japan.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (2024), approximately 12% of Americans have been diagnosed with chronic insomnia.

In 2025, France represented the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for nearly 10 million cases alone, while Spain reported the lowest number of cases.

Key Chronic Insomnia Companies: IDORSIA, EISAI, Janssen Research & Development, Takeda, and others

Key Chronic Insomnia Therapies: QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), DAYVIGO (lemborexant), Seltorexant, Ramelteon and zolpidem, and others

The Chronic Insomnia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Chronic Insomnia is more prominent in females in comparison to males The Chronic Insomnia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Insomnia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Insomnia market dynamics.

Chronic Insomnia Overview

Chronic insomnia is a long-term sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early, occurring at least three times a week for three months or more. It leads to daytime fatigue, impaired concentration, mood disturbances, and reduced quality of life. Causes can include stress, medical conditions, medications, or poor sleep habits.

To Know in detail about the Chronic Insomnia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Chronic Insomnia Market Forecast

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Insomnia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Chronic Insomnia epidemiology trends @ Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Insomnia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Insomnia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Insomnia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Insomnia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Insomnia Therapies and Key Companies



QUVIVIQ (daridorexant): IDORSIA

DAYVIGO (lemborexant): EISAI

Seltorexant: Janssen Research & Development Ramelteon and zolpidem: Takeda

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Chronic Insomnia market share @ Chronic Insomnia Treatment Market

Chronic Insomnia Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of sleep disorders driven by stress, anxiety, depression, and changing lifestyles is increasing demand for effective insomnia treatments.

Growing awareness and diagnosis rates are enabling earlier intervention and expanding the treatable patient population.

Introduction of novel therapies, including dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORAs), is improving treatment outcomes and driving market growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure and access to sleep medicine specialists are supporting greater adoption of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments.

Chronic Insomnia Market Barriers



Concerns regarding long-term safety, dependency, and adverse effects associated with traditional hypnotic medications may limit treatment uptake.

Underdiagnosis and undertreatment of chronic insomnia continue to restrict market penetration in many regions.

Limited reimbursement coverage for certain therapies and behavioral interventions can create access challenges. Availability of generic sleep medications may intensify pricing pressure and impact revenue growth for branded products.

Scope of the Chronic Insomnia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Insomnia Companies: IDORSIA, EISAI, Janssen Research & Development, Takeda, and others

Key Chronic Insomnia Therapies: QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), DAYVIGO (lemborexant). Seltorexant, Ramelteon and zolpidem, and others

Chronic Insomnia Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Insomnia current marketed and Chronic Insomnia emerging therapies

Chronic Insomnia Market Dynamics: Chronic Insomnia market drivers and Chronic Insomnia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Chronic Insomnia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Chronic Insomnia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Chronic Insomnia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Insomnia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chronic Insomnia

3. SWOT analysis of Chronic Insomnia

4. Chronic Insomnia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chronic Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chronic Insomnia Disease Background and Overview

7. Chronic Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chronic Insomnia

9. Chronic Insomnia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chronic Insomnia Unmet Needs

11. Chronic Insomnia Emerging Therapies

12. Chronic Insomnia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chronic Insomnia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Chronic Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chronic Insomnia Market Drivers

16. Chronic Insomnia Market Barriers

17. Chronic Insomnia Appendix

18. Chronic Insomnia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.