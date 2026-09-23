Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Biogen, Immune Response Biopharma, Celgene, Novartis, Sanofi, Actelion, Baye

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 22, 2026: (Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Multiple Sclerosis pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 80+ Multiple Sclerosis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Multiple Sclerosis Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Multiple Sclerosis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Multiple Sclerosis companies working in the treatment market are Biogen, Immune Response BioPharma, ImCyse, Atara Biotherapeutics, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, RemeGen, Gossamer Bio, 4D Pharma, HuniLife Biotechnology, Anokion, GSK plc, GeNeuro, Immunic Therapeutics, Sanofi, Hoffman-La-Roche, and others, are developing therapies for the Multiple Sclerosis treatment



Emerging Multiple Sclerosis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- BIIB091, NeuroVax, IMCY-0141, ATA188, EHP-101, SAR441344, RC18, GB7208, MRx0002, HuL001, ANK-700, GSK3888130, Temelimab, IMU-838, Tolebrutinib, Fenebrutinib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Multiple Sclerosis market in the coming years.

In August 2026, Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM; CSE: QNTM; FRA: 0K91), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies and biotechnology solutions for neurological, metabolic, and alcohol misuse disorders, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Lucid-MS (Lucid-21-302). The regulatory milestone allows the company to move its patented, first-in-class multiple sclerosis program into Phase II clinical development. The program will evaluate the novel Lucid-MS chemical entity in patients with MS, with the goal of potentially improving or reversing aspects of impaired mobility and loss of bodily control associated with the disease.

In July 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Polpharma Biologics International have signed a global licensing agreement for a proposed biosimilar to Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), a biologic therapy for multiple sclerosis. Under the agreement, Teva has secured exclusive worldwide commercialization rights for both the intravenous and subcutaneous formulations of the biosimilar, subject to regulatory approvals in the respective markets. The collaboration combines Polpharma Biologics' development expertise with Teva's global commercial capabilities to expand patient access to biosimilar therapies.

In June 2026, The European Commission has granted approval to Cenrifki (tolebrutinib) for the treatment of adults with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) who have remained relapse-free for the past two years. The approval was mainly based on results from the Phase III HERCULES trial, which evaluated the therapy in patients with non-relapsing SPMS, and was further supported by data from the Phase III GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2 studies conducted in individuals with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

In June 2026, Pheno Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing small-molecule therapies for neurological disorders, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PTD802, the company's lead therapeutic candidate. This approval enables Pheno to initiate a first-in-human clinical trial of PTD802 in the United States. The FDA clearance follows the Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) granted by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in January 2025. The upcoming study will assess the safety and tolerability of PTD802 in healthy volunteers. PTD802 is a novel small-molecule therapy designed to stimulate remyelination, with an initial focus on treating multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological condition that continues to have significant unmet medical needs.

In May 2026, Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative oral treatments for neurological disorders, announced the presentation of one late-breaking poster and two additional posters featuring new data from its Phase II CALLIPER trial at the 2026 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting. The study is evaluating th e company's lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS). The presented findings provide further insights into the therapeutic potential of vidofludimus calcium in this patient population.

In January 2026, T he FDA approved ScinoPharm Taiwan's glatiramer acetate (GA) injection for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), marking the first approval of a complex generic injectable for this therapy, according to a recent announcement.

In January 2026, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) is approved for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary progressive disease. Developed by U.S.-based TG Therapeutics, Briumvi is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that selectively binds a distinct epitope on CD20-positive B cells, enabling enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity in autoimmune conditions and B-cell–driven diseases. The therapy is supplied as a 150 mg/6 mL (25 mg/mL) clear to slightly opalescent, colorless to pale yellow solution in a single-use vial for intravenous infusion. After the initial dosing regimen, Briumvi is administered as a one-hour infusion twice yearly.

In December 2025, The U.S. FDA granted tentative approval to Lupin's Siponimod tablets, a bioequivalent version of Mayzent (siponimod), for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a company press release, the therapy is approved for adults with clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), or active secondary progressive MS (SPMS). Like Novartis' Mayzent tablets, Lupin's generic will be offered in three strengths: 0.25 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg.

In Sepetmber 2025, A generic version of Zeposia (ozanimod), which has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), will be produced and supplied by the Netherlands-based Synthon. Tentative approval indicates that the generic version has met all FDA standards for safety, efficacy, and quality. However, it cannot be marketed yet due to existing patent protections or exclusivity rights held by the brand-name drug.

In September 2025, Sanofi's journey to secure regulatory approval for its investigational multiple sclerosis drug has hit another setback, as the FDA has decided to delay its approval decision by three months. Tolebrutinib, a BTK inhibitor acquired by Sanofi through its $3.7 billion purchase of Principia Biopharma in 2021, had been on track for an FDA decision by September 28, following a priority review earlier this year. Sanofi is seeking approval for the drug to treat non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) and to slow the accumulation of disability in adult patients, independent of relapse activity.

In June 2025, Ashvattha Therapeutics announced at the SNMMI Annual Meeting that its nanomedicines can be tailored to visualize neuroinflammation in patients with Multiple Sclerosis.

In June 2025, IASO Bio showcased encouraging results of Equecabtagene Autoleucel in Multiple Sclerosis patients from an IIT study during the 11th Congress of the EAN.

In June 2025, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announced that Telomir-1 resets the body's epigenetic clock, reverses DNA methylation, and restores gene regulation in patients with Werner Syndrome.

In May 2025, TG Therapeutics announced upcoming data presentations on BRIUMVI for Multiple Sclerosis at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting.

In May 2025, Immunic announced plans to proceed with the development of its multiple sclerosis (MS) candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), despite its Phase II trial not meeting the primary endpoint. Preliminary results from the ongoing CALLIPER study (NCT05054140) revealed a modest advantage in an exploratory MRI-based primary endpoint, showing a 5% annualized reduction in brain volume loss compared to placebo.

In March 2025, The U.S. FDA has granted Priority Review to Sanofi's regulatory submission for tolebrutinib, following positive outcomes from the Phase III HERCULES (NCT04411641), GEMINI 1 (NCT04410978), and GEMINI 2 (NCT04410991) trials. The submission seeks approval for the treatment of non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) and aims to reduce disability progression unrelated to relapse activity in adults.

In February 2025, Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) announced today the completion of its trial titled "A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of Lucid-21-302 in Healthy Adult Participants." Following the trial, a final safety review committee (SRC) meeting concluded that Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) was well-tolerated, with no safety concerns and no serious adverse events reported. Lucid-MS is a first-in-class, non-immunomodulatory, neuroprotective compound being developed for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS)

In January 2025, Pheno Therapeutics received clinical trial authorization (CTA) from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its small-molecule therapy, PTD802. This approval paves the way for the first-in-human trial of PTD802, a selective G protein-coupled receptor 17 (GPR17) antagonist, designed to promote remyelination in patients with neurological disorders, particularly multiple sclerosis (MS). In January 2025, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology (NI&I) conditions, announced the successful completion of targeted enrollment for its Phase 2 PIPE-307 VISTA trial. A total of 168 patients have been enrolled in the study, which is evaluating PIPE-307, a potentially first-in-class M1 receptor antagonist, as a treatment for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS).

Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, immune-mediated neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the protective myelin sheath covering nerve fibers in the central nervous system. This damage disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body, leading to symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, vision problems, numbness, balance difficulties, and cognitive impairment. MS commonly affects young adults and is more prevalent in women. While there is no cure, a wide range of disease-modifying therapies can help reduce relapse rates, slow disease progression, and improve quality of life.

Explore the latest Multiple Sclerosis pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trials

Emerging Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



BIIB091: Biogen

NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharma

IMCY-0141: ImCyse

ATA188: Atara Biotherapeutics

EHP-101: Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

SAR441344: Sanofi

RC18: RemeGen

GB7208: Gossamer Bio

MRx0002: 4D Pharma

HuL001: HuniLife Biotechnology

ANK-700: Anokion

GSK3888130: GSK plc

Temelimab: GeNeuro

IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics

Tolebrutinib: Sanofi Fenebrutinib: Hoffman-La-Roche

Multiple Sclerosis Route of Administration

Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical. Molecule Type

Multiple Sclerosis Molecule Type

Multiple Sclerosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Product Type

Multiple Sclerosis By Stage and Product Type

Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Route of Administration

Multiple Sclerosis By Stage and Route of Administration

Multiple Sclerosis Assessment by Molecule Type Multiple Sclerosis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Multiple Sclerosis Report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Multiple Sclerosis product details are provided in the report. Download the Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Multiple Sclerosis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Multiple Sclerosis are - Celgene, Actelion (now Janssen Pulmonary Hypertension), EMD Serono, Inc., Bayer, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Biogen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and others.

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Analysis:

The Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment.

Multiple Sclerosis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple Sclerosis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Multiple Sclerosis drugs and therapies

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Population with Multiple Sclerosis, extensive Approved therapies, wide range of R&D Pipeline, increasing Awareness are some of the important factors that are fueling the Multiple Sclerosis Market.

Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of drugs, high Incidence of adverse events and other factors are creating obstacles in the Multiple Sclerosis Market growth.

Scope of Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Multiple Sclerosis Companies: Biogen, Immune Response BioPharma, ImCyse, Atara Biotherapeutics, Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, RemeGen, Gossamer Bio, 4D Pharma, HuniLife Biotechnology, Anokion, GSK plc, GeNeuro, Immunic Therapeutics, Sanofi, Hoffman-La-Roche, and others

Key Multiple Sclerosis Therapies: BIIB091, NeuroVax, IMCY-0141, ATA188, EHP-101, SAR441344, RC18, GB7208, MRx0002, HuL001, ANK-700, GSK3888130, Temelimab, IMU-838, Tolebrutinib, Fenebrutinib, and others

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Multiple Sclerosis current marketed and Multiple Sclerosis emerging therapies Multiple Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Multiple Sclerosis market drivers and Multiple Sclerosis market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Multiple Sclerosis Report Introduction

2. Multiple Sclerosis Executive Summary

3. Multiple Sclerosis Overview

4. Multiple Sclerosis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Multiple Sclerosis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Multiple Sclerosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Multiple Sclerosis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Multiple Sclerosis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Multiple Sclerosis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Multiple Sclerosis Key Companies

14. Multiple Sclerosis Key Products

15. Multiple Sclerosis Unmet Needs

16. Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Multiple Sclerosis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Multiple Sclerosis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.