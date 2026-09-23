Hyperphosphatemia Market Analysis 2036: Industry Trends, Market Size, And Emerging Therapeutic Developments Delveinsight Ardelyx, Sanofi, Takeda Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Taisho Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - September 22, 2026: The Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies in the market include - Ardelyx, Sanofi, Takeda Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Taisho Pharma, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMACEUTICALS, Astellas pharma, Shield Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Shanghai Alebund Pharma, Sanofi, Bayer, Keryx Biopharma, Kissei Pharma, Taisho Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's “Hyperphosphatemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperphosphatemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperphosphatemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hyperphosphatemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hyperphosphatemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Report:



The Hyperphosphatemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036)

According to DelveInsight, in 2025, in the United States, the prevalent cases of CKD were found to be highest in the age group 65 and above with approximately 1,961,000 cases and followed by age group 45–64 with approximately 1,056,000 cases.

There are five stages of CKD defined as Stage 1–5. As per the CDC estimates, the prevalence of ESRD doubled between 1990 and 2016. Secondary findings in 2016 suggested a point prevalence of 2,206 per million population for the ESRD treated pool; the prevalence of dialysis treatment was 1,553 per million, whereas the prevalence of functioning kidney transplant was 653 per million. Furthermore, nearly 71% of patients are on dialysis, and 29% live with a kidney transplant.

In a large community-based cohort study from the QICKD trial, hyperphosphatemia (>1.50 mmol/L) was observed in 4.3% of patients with CKD stages I–II and 22.4% of patients with CKD stages III– V who experienced cardiovascular events, highlighting the increasing burden of hyperphosphatemia with worsening CKD severity.

Hyperphosphatemia is observed in approximately 1.4% of patients with CKD stages I–II, while its prevalence increases to around 2.3% in patients with CKD stages III–IV

Elevated serum phosphate levels are associated with increased risks of vascular calcification, cardiovascular disease, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization, particularly among dialysis-dependent CKD populations.

Hyperphosphatemia is a common laboratory abnormality encountered by nephrologists. In patients with ESRD, the prevalence of hyperphosphatemia varies from 50 to 74%. Among children with oncologic disorders who received liposomal amphotericin, nearly 45% of children developed hyperphosphatemia.

Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies: Ardelyx, Sanofi, Takeda Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Taisho Pharma, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMACEUTICALS, Astellas pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Shanghai Alebund Pharma, Sanofi, Bayer, Keryx Biopharma, Kissei Pharma, Taisho Pharma, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Nabi Biopharma, Astellas Pharma Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others

Key Hyperphosphatemia Therapies: Tenapanor (XPHOZAH), Sevelamer Carbonate (RENVELA), Lanthanum carbonate (FOSRENOL), Oxylanthanum Carb onate, TS-172, AP-301, VELPHORO/P-TAL, KIKLIN, Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC), Ibsrela (tenapanor), PT20, KHK7791, Tenapanor, VS-505, Sevelamer Carbonate (GZ419831), Lanthanum Carbonate (BAY77-1931), Ferric Citrate, PA21, TS-172, AP-306, calcium acetate, ASP1585, SBR759A, Renvela®, MCI-196, and others

The Hyperphosphatemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Hyperphosphatemia occurs in both men and women The Hyperphosphatemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperphosphatemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperphosphatemia market dynamics.

Hyperphosphatemia Overview

A rise in serum phosphate levels exceeding 4.5 mg/100 mL indicates the presence of hyperphosphatemia. In individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), the illness is typically brought on by a decline in renal function, which causes phosphate levels to rise unusually high.

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Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperphosphatemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD

Stage-specific Distribution of CKD

Total Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

Number of ESRD patients undergoing Dialysis Total Prevalent Cases of Hyperphosphatemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hyperphosphatemia epidemiology trends @ Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology Forecast

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperphosphatemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperphosphatemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperphosphatemia Therapies and Key Companies



Tenapanor (XPHOZAH): Ardelyx

Sevelamer Carbonate (RENVELA): Sanofi

Lanthanum carbonate (FOSRENOL): Takeda Pharma

Oxylanthanum Carbonate: Unicycive Therapeutics

TS-172: Taisho Pharma

AP-301: Alebund Pharmaceuticals

VELPHORO/P-TAL: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMACEUTICALS

KIKLIN: Astellas pharma

Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC): Unicycive Therapeutics

Ibsrela (tenapanor): Ardelyx

PT20: Shield Therapeutics

KHK7791: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Tenapanor: Ardelyx

VS-505: Shanghai Alebund Pharma

Sevelamer Carbonate (GZ419831): Sanofi

Lanthanum Carbonate (BAY77-1931): Bayer

Ferric Citrate: Keryx Biopharma

PA21: Kissei Pharma

TS-172: Taisho Pharma

AP-306: Alebund Pharmaceuticals

calcium acetate: Nabi Biopharmaceuticals

ASP1585: Astellas Pharma Inc

SBR759A: Novartis

Renvela®: Sanofi MCI-196: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hyperphosphatemia market share @ Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market

Hyperphosphatemia Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): Increasing numbers of CKD and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients are driving demand for hyperphosphatemia treatments.

Growing Dialysis Population: A larger global population undergoing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis contributes significantly to market growth.

Advancements in Phosphate Binder Therapies: Development of novel phosphate binders with improved efficacy, safety, and patient compliance is expanding treatment options. Increasing Awareness and Early Diagnosis: Enhanced monitoring of serum phosphate levels and greater awareness among healthcare professionals support timely treatment initiation.

Hyperphosphatemia Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: The long-term cost associated with phosphate binders and chronic disease management can limit patient access.

Poor Treatment Adherence: High pill burden, gastrointestinal side effects, and dietary restrictions often reduce patient compliance.

Availability of Generic Alternatives: Market competition from lower-cost generic phosphate binders may impact revenue growth for branded therapies. Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: Underdiagnosis and inadequate renal healthcare infrastructure can restrict market penetration in developing regions.

Scope of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hyperphosphatemia Companies: Ardelyx, Sanofi, Takeda Pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, Taisho Pharma, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMACEUTICALS, Astellas pharma, Unicycive Therapeutics, VELPHORO/P-TAL, KIKLIN, Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC), Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Shanghai Alebund Pharma, Sanofi, Bayer, Keryx Biopharma, Kissei Pharma, Taisho Pharma, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Nabi Biopharma, Astellas Pharma Inc, Novartis, Sanofi, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, and others

Key Hyperphosphatemia Therapies: Tenapanor (XPHOZAH), Sevelamer Carbonate (RENVELA), Lanthanum carbonate (FOSRENOL), Oxylanthanum Carbonate, TS-172, AP-301, VELPHORO/P-TAL, KIKLIN, Oxylanthanum Carbonate (OLC), Ibsrela (tenapanor), PT20, KHK7791, Tenapanor, VS-505, Sevelamer Carbonate (GZ419831), Lanthanum Carbonate (BAY77-1931), Ferric Citrate, PA21, TS-172, AP-306, calcium acetate, ASP1585, SBR759A, Renvela®, MCI-196, and others

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperphosphatemia current marketed and Hyperphosphatemia emerging therapies

Hyperphosphatemia Market Dynamics: Hyperphosphatemia market drivers and Hyperphosphatemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Hyperphosphatemia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Hyperphosphatemia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Hyperphosphatemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hyperphosphatemia

3. SWOT analysis of Hyperphosphatemia

4. Hyperphosphatemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hyperphosphatemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hyperphosphatemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hyperphosphatemia

9. Hyperphosphatemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs

11. Hyperphosphatemia Emerging Therapies

12. Hyperphosphatemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hyperphosphatemia Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hyperphosphatemia Market Drivers

16. Hyperphosphatemia Market Barriers

17. Hyperphosphatemia Appendix

18. Hyperphosphatemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.