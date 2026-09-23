Charleston Sleep Is Now Officially Open, Bringing A New Organic Mattress Approach To Better Sleep To West Ashley. Best Mattress Store In Charleston.

MENAFN - GetNews)"The founders of Charleston Sleep. Tiia & Allan."Charleston Sleep is a locally owned mattress store in West Ashley serving the greater Charleston, SC area. We offer a curated selection of organic and natural mattresses, premium bedding and adjustable bases, along with professional mattress fittings. Visit our Charleston showroom to find the right sleep system in a relaxed, no-pressure environment while enjoying local coffee and kombucha on tap.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – September 22, 2026 –

A new kind of sleep experience has arrived in Charleston.

Charleston Sleep, a locally owned premium mattress and sleep boutique, is now officially open in West Ashley, inviting Lowcountry residents to experience a different approach to buying a mattress - one built around better sleep, quality materials, comfort and a more relaxed shopping experience.

Located at 1890 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 114 in Charleston, Charleston Sleep was created with a simple idea: buying a mattress should not feel like buying a car.

Instead of crowded showrooms, aggressive sales tactics and rows of mattresses with little explanation, Charleston Sleep was designed to feel more like a boutique wellness destination - a place where customers can slow down, learn about their options and find the sleep system that genuinely fits their needs.

A Mission Built Around Better Sleep

Charleston Sleep's mission goes beyond selling mattresses.

The company was created around the belief that sleep is one of the most important investments people can make in their health, energy and quality of life. The store focuses on carefully selected mattresses, bedding and sleep products, with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, natural and organic materials, comfort and long-term value.

The showroom features a curated selection of premium sleep brands, including Naturepedic, Hypnos, Sleep & Beyond, Blaynk, Engineered Sleep and Charleston Sleep Organic Mattresses, among others.

A major part of the company's philosophy is helping customers understand what they are actually sleeping on.

From the materials inside a mattress to its construction, comfort level and overall design, Charleston Sleep aims to make the process more educational and less intimidating.

For customers searching specifically for organic and natural sleep products, the boutique offers options designed to reduce the guesswork that often comes with navigating the growing number of materials, certifications and mattress technologies available today.

More Than a Mattress Store

Charleston Sleep is also intentionally designed to feel like part of the Charleston community.

Visitors can relax with coffee while exploring the showroom and enjoy locally made kombucha on tap, creating an experience intentionally different from the typical mattress-shopping trip.

The store also incorporates technology into the shopping experience.

Customers who prefer a more independent experience can use Charleston Sleep's self-checkout system, allowing them to browse and make purchases without necessarily having to go through a traditional sales process.

The idea is simple: customers should be able to shop the way they are most comfortable.

Those who want expert guidance can receive assistance, while customers who prefer to explore on their own can take their time.

A Local Business With a Bigger Vision

Charleston Sleep is part of a growing movement toward more thoughtful, locally focused retail - businesses that prioritize the experience surrounding a product rather than simply the transaction.

For Charleston Sleep, that means creating a destination where people can learn about sleep, discover better-quality products and feel comfortable spending time in the showroom.

The company also sees an opportunity to bring greater awareness to the relationship between the products people bring into their homes and the environment in which they spend roughly a third of their lives.

“Your mattress is one of the most important products you will ever buy,” is the philosophy behind the boutique's approach.“You spend thousands of hours on it. You deserve to know what you're sleeping on.”

Charleston Sleep Is Now Open!

Charleston Sleep is officially open and welcoming the Charleston community to visit its West Ashley showroom.

Guests are invited to stop by, tour the space, test the mattresses, explore the collection of organic and premium sleep products, enjoy a cup of coffee or locally made kombucha on tap, and experience the store's unique self-service shopping technology.

The goal isn't simply to sell another mattress.

It is to introduce Charleston to a different way of thinking about sleep - and create a local destination where the experience of finding better sleep can be just as comfortable as the products themselves.

1890 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Suite 114 Charleston, SC 29407 843-350-6995

You can book your private mattress fitting online:

CharlestonSleep/booking

Dreaming begins here.

About Charleston Sleep

Founded in September 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina, Charleston Sleep is a locally owned premium mattress and sleep boutique serving Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry. The company specializes in a curated selection of organic and natural mattresses, premium bedding, adjustable bases and personalized mattress fittings in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. Charleston Sleep was founded with a mission to make mattress shopping more transparent, educational and comfortable while helping customers better understand the materials, construction and comfort of the products they sleep on. Charleston Sleep is located at 1890 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 114 in West Ashley.