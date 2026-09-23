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BMS-Inverter Compatibility Checks Gain Importance Before System Integration


2026-09-23 12:16:02
(MENAFN- GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.- September 22, 2026

If your BMS and inverter both have CAN or RS485, that does not automatically mean they can communicate correctly.

  • Exact inverter brand and model
  • Required communication interface
  • Protocol information or available communication documentation
  • Battery chemistry and S count/system voltage
  • Information the inverter expects to exchange with the BMS
  • Whether the system uses one battery pack or multiple parallel packs

Same communication interface ≠ confirmed compatibility.

1. Start With the Exact Inverter Model

Start with the inverter brand plus the exact model or series. Communication requirements can differ between inverter models or system configurations. Where relevant, firmware or version information may also need to be checked.

A better request:“We are using [exact inverter model] and need to verify BMS communication for this battery project.”

2. CAN or RS485 Is Only the Starting Point

Confirm which communication interface the inverter requires, such as CAN or RS485. But an interface match alone does not confirm compatibility. Two devices can both use CAN and still not understand each other's messages; the same principle applies to RS485.

Same communication interface does not mean same communication protocol.

The relevant communication settings and protocol requirements must also be evaluated for the exact project.

3. Provide the Protocol Information You Already Have

If available, provide the protocol name, inverter communication protocol, battery communication specification, or other relevant communication documentation.

You do not need to fully interpret the protocol before contacting DALY. Start with the exact inverter model and the communication information you already have. If more information is required, it can be identified during technical review.

Having a protocol document helps compatibility evaluation. It does not by itself guarantee compatibility.

If an applicable communication solution already exists for the specified inverter/project, it can be evaluated first. Otherwise, further protocol verification, configuration or project-specific customization may need to be assessed.

4. Define the Battery System

Provide the battery chemistry and S count or nominal system voltage. For example,“16S LiFePO4 + [exact inverter model] + CAN” is more useful than“I need a CAN BMS.”

Once communication requirements are understood, battery capacity, continuous charge/discharge current and other parameters can be added for final BMS selection.

5. What Does the Inverter Need From the BMS?

Identify what information the inverter expects to exchange with the BMS. Depending on the inverter protocol and system design, this may include SOC, battery voltage, battery current, operating status, alarms, and charge/discharge permission or limits.

Not every inverter requires the same information, and not every BMS communication configuration provides the same data.

Does the selected BMS communication configuration provide the information required by this inverter and project?

6. Is It One Battery Pack or Multiple Parallel Packs?

State whether the project uses a single pack or multiple parallel packs, and give the number of packs. A communication setup for one BMS does not automatically define how multiple BMS units communicate or how multi-pack data reaches the inverter or EMS.

For a parallel battery system, the multi-BMS communication architecture should be checked separately.

7. Use This Checklist Before Requesting Compatibility Review

What to PrepareMinimum Information
Inverter Exact brand + model
Interface CAN / RS485 / required interface
Protocol Protocol name or available documentation
Battery System Chemistry + S count / system voltage
Required Information What the inverter expects to exchange with the BMS
Architecture Single pack or number of parallel packs

8. What Happens Next?

Review DirectionNext Action
An applicable communication solution is available Evaluate it against the exact project
More project information is needed Provide the missing system details
More protocol information is needed Provide available communication documentation
Project-specific communication work may be required Evaluate configuration/customization requirements

Request a BMS–Inverter Compatibility Review

Send DALY the exact inverter model, interface requirement, available protocol information, battery chemistry, S count/system voltage, and single- or multi-pack architecture.

FAQIf both the BMS and inverter have CAN, will they communicate?

Not necessarily. A matching interface is only the starting point. The communication protocol and project requirements must also be compatible.

Is the inverter brand enough to check compatibility?

No. Provide the exact model or series. Firmware or configuration information may also need to be checked for some projects.

Do I need the inverter protocol document before contacting DALY?

Not necessarily. Start with the exact inverter model and whatever communication information you already have. Additional documentation can be requested if needed.

Does having the protocol document guarantee compatibility?

No. It enables technical evaluation but does not by itself confirm that an applicable communication solution exists or that project-specific customization is feasible.

What if I use several battery packs in parallel?

State the number of packs when requesting compatibility review. Multi-pack systems may require additional BMS identification and a defined communication path to the inverter or EMS.

About US

To become a leading global provider of new energy solutions, DALY BMS specializes in the manufacturing, distribution, design, research, and servicing of cutting-edge Lithium Battery Management Systems (BMS). With a presence spanning over 130 countries, including key markets like India, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Argentina, Spain, the US, Germany, South Korea, and Japan, we cater to diverse energy needs worldwide.

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