Exs6011-T Series Explosion-Proof Dual Temperature Switch Advances Industrial Temperature Control

I. Product Positioning

The ExS6011-T series explosion-proof dual temperature switch is specifically designed for workplaces with explosive hazardous gases, vapors, or combustible dust, such as oil and petrochemical facilities. Used in conjunction with explosion-proof damper actuators, it provides overtemperature safety protection for damper systems.

The product holds three major certifications: China Explosion-Proof Certification, EU ATEX Certification, and International IECEx Certification, allowing installation in major hazardous areas worldwide.

II. Key Features Two optional actuation temperatures: 72°C or 150°C, adapting to different process scenarios

Universal power supply: supports AC/DC 24V and AC 110–240V

High protection rating IP66: dust-tight and protected against powerful water jets, suitable for outdoor and harsh conditions

Explosion-proof marking: Ex db IIC T6 Gb / Ex tb IIIC T85°C Db - covers Zone 1/Zone 2 gas hazardous areas and Zone 21/Zone 22 dust hazardous areas, meeting the highest safety grades

III. Operating PrincipleUnder normal conditions, both TS1 and TS2 remain closed, and the actuator operates normally with power supplied the ambient or duct temperature exceeds the set point → TS1 or TS2 opens → actuator loses power → damper returns to the safe positionIV. Certifications & Standards

The product complies with the following major standards, with a complete certification chain:

Gas environments:



IEC 60079-0:2017 / EN 60079-0:2018 - General requirements IEC 60079-1:2014-08 / EN 60079-1:2014 - Flameproof enclosure“d”

Dust environments:

IEC 60079-31:2022 / EN 60079-31:2014 - Enclosure“t” dust ignition protection

Certificates held: China Explosion-Proof Certification + ATEX + IECEx

V. Typical Applications