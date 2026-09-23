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Exs6011-T Series Explosion-Proof Dual Temperature Switch Advances Industrial Temperature Control


2026-09-23 12:16:02
(MENAFN- GetNews) Beijing China-September 22, 2026

I. Product Positioning

The ExS6011-T series explosion-proof dual temperature switch is specifically designed for workplaces with explosive hazardous gases, vapors, or combustible dust, such as oil and petrochemical facilities. Used in conjunction with explosion-proof damper actuators, it provides overtemperature safety protection for damper systems.

The product holds three major certifications: China Explosion-Proof Certification, EU ATEX Certification, and International IECEx Certification, allowing installation in major hazardous areas worldwide.

II. Key Features Two optional actuation temperatures: 72°C or 150°C, adapting to different process scenarios

Universal power supply: supports AC/DC 24V and AC 110–240V

High protection rating IP66: dust-tight and protected against powerful water jets, suitable for outdoor and harsh conditions

Explosion-proof marking: Ex db IIC T6 Gb / Ex tb IIIC T85°C Db - covers Zone 1/Zone 2 gas hazardous areas and Zone 21/Zone 22 dust hazardous areas, meeting the highest safety grades

III. Operating PrincipleUnder normal conditions, both TS1 and TS2 remain closed, and the actuator operates normally with power supplied the ambient or duct temperature exceeds the set point → TS1 or TS2 opens → actuator loses power → damper returns to the safe positionIV. Certifications & Standards

The product complies with the following major standards, with a complete certification chain:

Gas environments:

  • IEC 60079-0:2017 / EN 60079-0:2018 - General requirements
  • IEC 60079-1:2014-08 / EN 60079-1:2014 - Flameproof enclosure“d”

Dust environments:

  • IEC 60079-31:2022 / EN 60079-31:2014 - Enclosure“t” dust ignition protection

Certificates held: China Explosion-Proof Certification + ATEX + IECEx

V. Typical Applications

IndustryApplications
Oil & Gas Refinery heater dampers, tank ventilation, oil/gas recovery systems
Petrochemical Drying equipment, VOCs treatment system dampers
Dust-prone industries Grain/feed processing, pharmaceuticals, paint shops, metal powder handling
New energy Lithium battery plants, hydrogen facility ventilation
Environmental engineering RTO/RCO waste gas treatment, waste incineration ventilation
Marine & offshore Hazardous-area ventilation on tankers/drilling platforms

In a nutshell: Wherever there are explosion-proof dampers, an explosion-proof temperature switch is needed for overtemperature protection.

VI. Selection Guide

Operating ConditionRecommended Model
Low normal duct temperature, early warning required 72°C
High-temperature processes, hot-air recirculation, drying/curing equipment 150°C

Selection principle: The actuation temperature should be higher than the normal operating temperature but lower than the maximum temperature the equipment can withstand.

VII. Installation & Safety Instructions

Installation requirements:

  • Must be installed by trained or experienced personnel
  • Never perform work with power on; strictly follow installation procedures
  • Cable glands must bear the corresponding explosion-proof certification
  • Tightening torque for flameproof joints: 5.5 Nm

Safety warnings:

  • Never open the cover while energized; do not disassemble or modify without authorization
  • Wait 25 minutes after power-off before opening the cover; wipe with a wet cloth (anti-static) when opening
  • Flameproof mating surfaces must not be repaired or modified by the user
  • Contains electrical/electronic components - dispose of as e-waste per local regulations; do not discard as ordinary waste
  • Not applicable in areas affected by charge generation, mechanical friction, separation processes, electron emission, or pneumatic dust conveying

VIII. Why Choose the ExS6011-T Series?

AdvantageValue
Triple international certifications One product, global use - simplified procurement
Two temperature options Adapts to low- or high-temperature processes
IP66 protection Suited for outdoor, dusty, humid, and harsh conditions
Universal power supply Compatible with various supply voltages worldwide
Long-life design Manual operation ≥ 1,000 cycles - reduced maintenance

Wherever there are explosion-proof dampers, the ExS6011-T explosion-proof temperature switch has its place.

Welcome to contact us for samples or technical selection support.

About Us

Established in April 2000, Soloon Controls (Beijing) Co. Ltd. is a dedicated manufacturer specializing in the research, development,and production of high-performance actuators.

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