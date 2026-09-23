Exs6011-T Series Explosion-Proof Dual Temperature Switch Advances Industrial Temperature Control
|Industry
|Applications
|Oil & Gas
|Refinery heater dampers, tank ventilation, oil/gas recovery systems
|Petrochemical
|Drying equipment, VOCs treatment system dampers
|Dust-prone industries
|Grain/feed processing, pharmaceuticals, paint shops, metal powder handling
|New energy
|Lithium battery plants, hydrogen facility ventilation
|Environmental engineering
|RTO/RCO waste gas treatment, waste incineration ventilation
|Marine & offshore
|Hazardous-area ventilation on tankers/drilling platforms
In a nutshell: Wherever there are explosion-proof dampers, an explosion-proof temperature switch is needed for overtemperature protection.
VI. Selection Guide
|Operating Condition
|Recommended Model
|Low normal duct temperature, early warning required
|72°C
|High-temperature processes, hot-air recirculation, drying/curing equipment
|150°C
Selection principle: The actuation temperature should be higher than the normal operating temperature but lower than the maximum temperature the equipment can withstand.
VII. Installation & Safety Instructions
Installation requirements:
-
Must be installed by trained or experienced personnel
Never perform work with power on; strictly follow installation procedures
Cable glands must bear the corresponding explosion-proof certification
Tightening torque for flameproof joints: 5.5 Nm
Safety warnings:
-
Never open the cover while energized; do not disassemble or modify without authorization
Wait 25 minutes after power-off before opening the cover; wipe with a wet cloth (anti-static) when opening
Flameproof mating surfaces must not be repaired or modified by the user
Contains electrical/electronic components - dispose of as e-waste per local regulations; do not discard as ordinary waste
Not applicable in areas affected by charge generation, mechanical friction, separation processes, electron emission, or pneumatic dust conveying
VIII. Why Choose the ExS6011-T Series?
|Advantage
|Value
|Triple international certifications
|One product, global use - simplified procurement
|Two temperature options
|Adapts to low- or high-temperature processes
|IP66 protection
|Suited for outdoor, dusty, humid, and harsh conditions
|Universal power supply
|Compatible with various supply voltages worldwide
|Long-life design
|Manual operation ≥ 1,000 cycles - reduced maintenance
Wherever there are explosion-proof dampers, the ExS6011-T explosion-proof temperature switch has its place.
Welcome to contact us for samples or technical selection support.
About Us
Established in April 2000, Soloon Controls (Beijing) Co. Ltd. is a dedicated manufacturer specializing in the research, development,and production of high-performance actuators.
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