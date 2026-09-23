Cleanwater CW-15 Heavy Metal Chelating Agent: A Reliable Solution For Wastewater Exceeding Discharge Limits.

Heavy metals are difficult to degrade and prone to bioaccumulation, posing a major challenge in wastewater treatment for industries such as electroplating, metallurgy, and chemicals. With over 40 years of expertise in water treatment, Cleanwater has independently developed the CW-15 heavy metal ion chelating agent. This product effectively resolves issues with excessive heavy metal levels in wastewater, ensuring consistent compliance with discharge standards.

CW-15 is an eco-friendly, non-toxic treatment agent capable of chelating with most monovalent and divalent heavy metal ions-such as iron, nickel, lead, copper, cadmium, and chromium-to form stable, insoluble precipitates. The resulting precipitates are resistant to erosion and cause no secondary pollution.

Available in both liquid and crystalline forms (both with a pH of 10–12), the product features an active content of ≥15.0% for the liquid version and ≥55% for the crystalline version.

It is suitable for a wide range of applications, including the treatment of heavy metal-laden wastewater from power plant desulfurization, waste incineration, electroplating, electronics manufacturing, and mineral processing.

Offering high safety and excellent removal performance, the product effectively treats complexed heavy metals without interference from co-existing salts. It facilitates rapid flocculation and sedimentation, allows for easy solid-liquid separation, and produces dense, easily dewatered sludge.

Application involves adjusting the wastewater pH to 7–10 and dosing at 20–300 ppm while stirring. The product is packaged in 25 kg containers and should be stored in a well-ventilated area away from light and temperatures exceeding 40°C; it has a shelf life of 12 months.