Jackie Shroff Celebrates The 91St Birthday Of Prem Chopra With His Iconic Dialogues

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff marked veteran actor Prem Chopra's 91st birthday with a nostalgic tribute, recalling some of the legendary actor's most iconic dialogues such as“Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra” among many others.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a picture of the iconic star and added the caption:“My respect always!”

For the background score, he added some of his iconic lines such as“Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra, nanga nahayega kya nichodega kya and main woh bala hoon jo sheeshe se pattar ko todta hai.”

Jackie then went on to celebrate four years of the film“Atithi Bhooto Bhava,” which released in 2022.

“Celebrating 4 years of Atithi Bhooto Bhava,” Jackie wrote in the caption.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava is a horror comedy film written by Aniket Wakchaure and directed by Hardik Gajjar. It features Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi and Sharmin Segal in lead roles.

The film follows Srikant, whose life turns upside down when he bumps into a middle-aged ghost who claims to be his grandson from his previous birth. Things take an even more comical turn when the ghost seeks Srikant's help to meet his long-lost love. He decides to help the ghost and is supported by his girlfriend Netra.

Jackie's latest is Ahmed Khan's comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.