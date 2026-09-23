PM Modi Pays Tribute To Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' On 118Th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to the legendary Hindi poet, freedom fighter, and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' on his 118th birth anniversary, remembering him as a towering literary figure whose fiery works continue to instil national pride and self-respect in generations of Indians.

In a post on X, PM Modi noted that Dinkar's spirited compositions, rich with public awakening and patriotic fervour, will remain a timeless source of inspiration. "On the birth anniversary of the National Poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, I offer my deepest respects to him a hundredfold. His fiery poems, brimming with the sentiments of public awakening and national pride, continue to infuse valour, vigour, and self-respect into the hearts of the countrymen even today. His works not only enrich literature but also inspire devotion to the motherland. His towering personality and timeless creations will guide generations of Indians for ages to come," he said.

राष्ट्रकवि रामधारी सिंह दिनकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा शत-शत नमन। जनचेतना और राष्ट्रीय स्वाभिमान के भावों से भरी उनकी ओजस्वी कविताएं आज भी देशवासियों के हृदय में शौर्य, तेज और आत्मगौरव का संचार करती हैं। उनकी रचनाएं साहित्य को समृद्ध करने के साथ-साथ मातृभूमि के प्रति समर्पण को... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2026

Leaders Pay Homage to 'Rashtrakavi' Dinkar

Other key leaders also paid homage to Dinkar's lasting contribution to Indian literature.

हिंदी साहित्य के शलाका पुरुष, 'पद्म भूषण', 'राष्ट्रकवि' रामधारी सिंह 'दिनकर' की जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने अपनी निष्पक्ष एवं निर्भीक लेखनी से राष्ट्रीय स्वाभिमान को जागृत कर जन-जन की चेतना में नई ऊर्जा का संचार किया। उनका ओजपूर्ण कृतित्व भारत की संस्कृति एवं... twitter/iG6cSqe5Nf - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 23, 2026

UP CM Yogi Adityanth said, "On the birth anniversary of the pinnacle figure of Hindi literature, 'Padma Bhushan', 'Rashtra Kavi' Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', humble homage. With his impartial and fearless pen, he awakened national pride and infused new energy into the consciousness of every individual. His vigorous body of work will continue to deepen and intensify India's culture and values."

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted Dinkar's mastery of patriotic compositions, public consciousness, and 'veer ras' (heroic sentiment). "On the birth anniversary of Rashtrakavi and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', I pay my humble respects to him. His immortal works, imbued with veer ras, patriotism, and public consciousness, continue to inspire the people of the country even today," he said.

राष्ट्रकवि एवं पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित रामधारी सिंह 'दिनकर' जी की जयंती पर उन्हें सादर नमन। वीर रस, राष्ट्रप्रेम और जनचेतना से ओतप्रोत उनकी कालजयी रचनाएँ आज भी देशवासियों को प्रेरणा देती हैं।#RamdhariSinghDinkar twitter/SiAdPjJH1O - Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 23, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid respects to the late poet and freedom fighter, remembering his literary masterpieces such as Rashmirathi, Kurukshetra, and Urvashi. He said that Dinkar's writings motivate citizens toward their duties to society and the nation to this day. "On the birth anniversary of Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' ji, the fiery voice of national consciousness, 'Rashtra Kavi,' and recipient of the Padma Bhushan, I pay my humble respects. Through timeless masterpieces like 'Rashmirathi,' 'Kurukshetra,' and 'Urvashi,' Dinkar ji lent a powerful voice to patriotism, self-respect, valour, and human sensitivities in literature. His works continue to inspire us toward our duties to society and the nation even today," he said.

राष्ट्रीय चेतना के ओजस्वी स्वर, 'राष्ट्रकवि' एवं पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित रामधारी सिंह 'दिनकर' जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन करता हूं। 'रश्मिरथी', 'कुरुक्षेत्र' और 'उर्वशी' जैसी कालजयी कृतियों के माध्यम से दिनकर जी ने साहित्य में राष्ट्रप्रेम, स्वाभिमान, शौर्य और मानवीय संवेदनाओं को... twitter/q87hDMiNVH - Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 23, 2026

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, paid emotional tributes, calling Dinkar an "unparalleled servant of Hindi" whose creations laid a strong foundation for the literary world. "On the birth anniversary of the great litterateur Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' ji, who gave voice to the national consciousness through his spirited compositions, I offer millions of salutations! Your unique creations, as an unparalleled creator, shall forever remain a powerful foundation of the enrichment of the literary world. Salutations to the unparalleled servant of Hindi!" he remarked.

अपनी ओजस्वी रचनाओं के माध्यम से राष्ट्रीय चेतना को स्वर देने वाले महान साहित्यकार, राष्ट्रकवि रामधारी सिंह 'दिनकर' जी की जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ! आप जैसे अनूठे सृजनकर्ता की अमूल्य रचनाएं सर्वदा साहित्य जगत की समृद्धि का सशक्त आधार रहेंगी। हिन्दी के अनन्य सेवक को प्रणाम! twitter/ynSspftNlI - Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 23, 2026

About Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'

Born on September 23, 1908, in Bihar, Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' emerged as one of the most prominent modern Hindi poets in the country. He is well known for his nationalist poetry written during the pre-independence era. His poetry style exuded 'veer ras' and was enriched with patriotic compositions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)