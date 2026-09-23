Andreessen Horowitz Launches Tech Academy As A College Alternative

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has launched a full-time tech academy in San Francisco as an alternative to college for aspiring technology entrepreneurs, with Nvidia, OpenAI, Meta and Anthropic among its founding partners.

Called the Horowitz Andreessen Academy (HAA), it is a full-time, in-person school aimed at high school graduates seeking careers in technology and entrepreneurship.“We are thrilled to announce The Horowitz Andreessen Academy. HAA is a private, full-time, in-person school in San Francisco for young people coming out of high school,” the company said in a release.

Curriculum and Renowned Lecturers

Courses will be taught by leading industry experts and will cover areas including frontier systems, the evolution and innovations of digital computing from 1940 to 2025, the craft of selling, modern software development and AI inference engineering, it noted.

The academy will bring prominent technology executives and entrepreneurs to its campus for lectures, with“Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella, Travis Kalanick, Mira Murati, Ali Ghodsi, Patrick Collison and countless other luminaries in tech.”

Partnerships and Project-Based Learning

Students may also get opportunities to work with the academy's founding partners, including Anduril, Anthropic, Coinbase, Google, Meta, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Palantir, Replit and Stripe, as well as other hiring partners.

The programme will give students direct access to entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts whose work they study, while also requiring them to pursue one or more projects that they can develop with coaches, mentors and visiting experts. Andreessen Horowitz further said that projects could include spending“three weeks in a different country,” where the Academy will connect students to the“right people” when they arrive.

Focus on Networks and Life Skills

Highlighting the importance of networks, access and interpersonal skills, the firm said such areas would form a key part of the academy's curriculum.“Networks and access matter. Life skills matter. Ask any GSB student what are the most over-subscribed classes, and they'll report Interpersonal Dynamics“Touchy Feely” and Paths to Power with Jeffrey Pfeffer. HBS students will talk about Negotiations with Deepak Malhotra and real-world exercises. Classes like these will be central to the HAA curriculum in developing core life skills,” the company said in the release. (ANI)

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