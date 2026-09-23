Seasonal Weather To Prevail Through Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 23 (Petra) -- Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages through the weekend, keeping most regions under moderate conditions, with a slight dip forecast on Friday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Wednesday will bring mild weather to most parts of the country, while the Badia remains relatively hot and warmer conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected over northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may pick up at times.

The stable pattern will continue on Thursday, with little change in temperatures. High-altitude clouds are expected, while northwesterly winds will become active at intervals.

Temperatures will edge lower on Friday, but the decline is expected to be limited, leaving conditions moderate across most regions. The Badia will remain relatively hot, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba continue to experience hot weather.

Similar conditions are forecast on Saturday, with mild weather holding across most of the country and high-altitude clouds appearing at times.

Wednesday's highs are forecast at 30 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 28 C in West Amman, falling to 27 C in the northern highlands and 26 C in the Sharah highlands.

Temperatures will reach 34 C in the Badia, 36 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 37 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba, and 38 C in the southern Jordan Valley.

//Petra// RZ