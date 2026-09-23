MENAFN - UkrinForm) Member of the European Parliament Rasa Jukneviciene, a member of the security and defense committee, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“After Germany shut down the Russian house in Berlin following the Leipzig incident, I looked at numbers, and was struck that, apparently, there are still such institutions in around 15 member states, including in Belgium, in Brussels, Italy, Greece, Spain, and other countries,” the MEP said.

According to her, these are essentially centers of Russian spies operating openly with the aim of changing the political landscape in European countries.

The politician stressed that the continued operation of these centers calls into question the readiness of some EU member states to counter threats.

“I don't think those countries are serious if they still are allowing such institutions to operate on their soil in the fifth year of the open conventional war on the European continent,” the lawmaker said.

In her view, the EU will not be able to effectively counter hybrid attacks unless it develops a clear strategy for protection.

“One of the steps is to close such channels for the Kremlin to act openly inside our countries. We have to contain Putin's Russia with all possible means,” Jukneviciene concluded.

: Supporters of ceding part of Ukraine to Russia must learn from histor

As reported by Ukrinform, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine had officially appealed to governments of other countries to recognize the threat to national security posed by the network of“Russian houses” and close these disinformation centers.

Photo: European People's Party