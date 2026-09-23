Sanctions Must Remain In Place And Be Strengthened As Long As War Continues, Zelensky Says After Meeting Burnham

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the official Facebook page of the President of Ukraine.

“I discussed in detail with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham everything related to security, the protection of our people, preparations for winter, and available diplomatic opportunities. I thank the United Kingdom for its steadfast support for our energy sector. There is a new contribution, and we particularly value it as winter approaches,” the post says.

At the same time, the President added, Ukraine is in constant communication with its partners about finding additional air defense capabilities.

According to him, intelligence currently indicates that Russia is preparing a new massive attack against Ukraine.

“When Ukrainians are living every day under the threat of missile and drone strikes, lifting sanctions is out of the question. The Prime Minister and I see this eye to eye: as long as the war continues, sanctions must remain in place and be strengthened,” Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

There were no requests for Ukraine to unilaterally cease fire --after meeting with Trump

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the EU's decision to remove Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from its sanctions list.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine