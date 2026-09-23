Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko Ready To Let Putin Use Belarus For New Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Of course, this is a real possibility,” she said.“If Russia at some point again wants to attack Ukraine in any way from the northern border, then (self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko will be very happy to provide territory, logistics, and Belarusian infrastructure to help (Russian President Vladimir) Putin achieve his goals and intentions.”

According to her, hopes that Lukashenko can be distanced from Putin are futile.“It is impossible because they have this special symbiotic friendship; they use each other, and they need each other,” the opposition leader explained.

She also pointed out that Belarusian infrastructure –“logistics and antennas for directing drones – is already being used, and at any moment, if the Kremlin needs it, Belarusian capabilities will be used.”

According to Tsikhanouskaya, repeaters are being installed not only along the border with Ukraine but also along the borders with EU countries.“So, the escalation or provocation may not only be against Ukraine but also against European countries. And, of course, we need to closely monitor what is happening in Belarus,” she stressed.

Asked whether Lukashenko is acting out of fear of Putin, she answered in the affirmative, while stressing that this in no way justifies his policies.

“He has allowed Russia to penetrate our Belarusian system – the media, education, economy, and defense industry – meaning that he is allowing Russia to quietly occupy Belarus. Russification is being carried out intensively in our country – all of this with Lukashenko's consent,” she said.

According to Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko is not interested in Ukraine's victory because Russia is his main ally and supports him economically and politically.

“He would, of course, like Russia to win,” the opposition leader emphasized.

In her view, Lukashenko“understands that Ukraine's victory would be a catastrophe for him personally, because a weakened Putin would mean less support for the regime in Belarus.”

She also noted that Lukashenko is benefiting from the war,“making money from the blood of Ukrainians.” According to her, 500–600 Belarusian enterprises produce optics and microchips, purchase various components for the Russian military machine by circumventing sanctions, and supply Russia with petroleum products. In addition, the Belarusian regime is also developing warehouses for Russian online marketplace Wildberries.

Ukraine detects Russian drone signal relays operating in Belarus

As reported, the UN General Assembly High-Level Week is underway in New York, with more than 130 heads of state and government taking part, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On September 21, as part of the High-Level Week, Latvia and the EU hosted a ministerial event titled“Belarus: Accomplice in Russia's War Against Ukraine and a Threat to International Security,” with Ukraine and other countries participating. Tsikhanouskaya also took part in the event.

Photo by: Volodymyr Ilchenko