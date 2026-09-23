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Zelensky: Japan's Support For Ukraine To Continue

Zelensky: Japan's Support For Ukraine To Continue


2026-09-23 12:14:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President said this in a post on his official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“I thanked Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during our meeting for Japan's strong support throughout all these years of Russia's war – energy support packages, sanctions decisions, and humanitarian projects. It was also very important to hear that this assistance will continue,” he said.

The two sides discussed areas where the countries can help each other.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to share its experience and technologies on a mutually beneficial basis.

“Japan also has advanced technologies for protecting lives, particularly in air defense, that could help Ukraine get through next winter if Russia once again spurns negotiations,” the Ukrainian President said.

Read also: There were no requests for Ukraine to unilaterally cease fire -- Zelensky after meeting with Trump

As reported by Ukrinform, in New York, Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to discuss energy support, strengthening air defenses, and maintaining sanctions against Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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