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Adrienne Matthys

Adrienne Matthys


2026-09-23 12:13:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Casual Academic (Gerontology and Human Services) and Research Assistant, Charles Sturt University
Profile Articles

I am a Social Gerontologist with a professional practice background working alongside people living with dementia in residential, respite, and community settings. I hold qualifications in Dementia Care (UTAS), Human Services (Griffith) and Gerontology (Charles Sturt). My doctoral thesis thesis explored the perceptions of Australians living with dementia towards voluntary assisted dying as an end of life care option is currently under examination. I am also a Casual Academic (Gerontology and Human Services) at Charles Sturt, and a Research Assistant.

Experience
  • –present Casual Academic (Gerontology and Human Services), Charles Sturt University
  • –present Research assistant, Charles Sturt University
Education
  • Charles Sturt University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • Griffith University, Graduate Certificate in Human Services
  • Charles Sturt University, Graduate Certificate in Gerontology
  • University of Tasmania, Diploma of Dementia Care
  • Charles Sturt University, Master of Gerontology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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