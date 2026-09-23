Adrienne Matthys

I am a Social Gerontologist with a professional practice background working alongside people living with dementia in residential, respite, and community settings. I hold qualifications in Dementia Care (UTAS), Human Services (Griffith) and Gerontology (Charles Sturt). My doctoral thesis thesis explored the perceptions of Australians living with dementia towards voluntary assisted dying as an end of life care option is currently under examination. I am also a Casual Academic (Gerontology and Human Services) at Charles Sturt, and a Research Assistant.

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