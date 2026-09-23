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Brahma AI Raises $150 Million At $2 Billion Valuation Led By Multiples

Brahma AI Raises $150 Million At $2 Billion Valuation Led By Multiples


2026-09-23 12:01:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Brahma AI, an AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, has raised $150 million through the issuance of preferred shares, with a $100 million investment by Multiples Alternate Asset Management at a valuation of $2 billion.

The company has also garnered commitments from other financial and strategic investors, taking the round to over $150 million. This capital is being raised from a small group of financial and strategic investors from Europe, West Asia, and the United States, Brahma said in a statement on Wednesday.

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