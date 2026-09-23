Australia Tightens Visa Rules For Students, Visitors And Workers: Key Changes Explained
The changes are aimed at maintaining the integrity of Australia's migration system while helping the government meet its net overseas migration forecasts of 245,000 in the current financial year and 225,000 in 2027-28.Student visa rules tightened
Australia will introduce tighter restrictions on student visas, including measures to stop“visa hopping” and limit secondary applicants on most student visas.
The government also plans to take action against migration agents who knowingly assist with visa applications that do not have merit.Also Read | OpenAI seeks US-led framework for global frontier AI standards; says US“well positioned to lead” New condition for visitor visas
A No Further Stay condition will be introduced on all visitor visas.
According to the government, the measure is intended to ensure visitor visas are used by genuine visitors and are not used as a route to extend stays in Australia.Skilled migration gets priority in key sectors
Australia will update Ministerial Direction 119 to give processing priority to eligible skilled migration applications in several sectors.
These include healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement, defence, resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing.
However, the government clarified that priority processing only affects the order in which eligible applications are processed and does not guarantee that an applicant will receive a visa.Working holiday visas to use ballot system
- The Working Holiday Maker Program will introduce a ballot system for applicants seeking second- and third-year visas. Applicants for these additional years will also be subject to a regional work requirement. Australia also plans to stabilise processing times for Working Holiday Maker applications at three months.
The government will strengthen compliance measures aimed at ensuring people without valid visas leave Australia.Also Read | Indian students face tough choices: All about Australia's new visa curbs
It will also update Ministerial Direction 110 to provide greater protection for child victims of crime and victims of domestic and family violence, while addressing hate and criminal behaviour.
Australia said the measures will be progressively implemented over the next 12 months, meaning applicants could see changes introduced at different stages rather than through a single implementation date.
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