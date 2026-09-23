TASMAC Buyers Likely To Pay Rs 10 More Per Bottle From October, Get Refund On Return

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS ) Customers buying liquor from Tamil Nadu's TASMAC outlets are expected to pay an additional Rs 10 per bottle from the first week of October under a proposed arrangement that provides for a refund when empty bottles are returned.

According to reports, the amount will be collected over and above the maximum retail price printed on each bottle. Although the measure will increase the amount paid at the counter, customers returning their empty bottles will receive Rs 10 back.

The arrangement is intended to address problems associated with the collection and recycling of discarded liquor bottles. Linking the additional payment to a refund is aimed at encouraging buyers to return bottles to liquor outlets after consumption.

The state government has amended the tax law to provide for an environmental and social welfare levy of up to Rs 20 on each liquor bottle, the reports said. However, the proposed collection has reportedly been fixed at Rs 10 per bottle initially. The distinction between the permitted ceiling and the proposed amount means customers are expected to pay Rs 10 extra, despite the amended provision allowing a levy of up to Rs 20.

The reported arrangement does not envisage collecting the maximum permissible amount at the outset.

TASMAC, the state government undertaking responsible for liquor retail sales through its outlets in Tamil Nadu, will collect the additional amount when bottles are sold. The corresponding refund will be made when customers return the empty containers.

For buyers, the immediate impact will be a higher payment at purchase. The additional expense will be recovered through the bottle return process, making the proposed measure different from a permanent increase in the underlying retail price of liquor.

Reports also said the arrangement is expected to leave no scope for collecting additional money beyond the prescribed retail price and the stipulated bottle charge.

The Rs 10 collection would therefore be identified separately from the price of the liquor itself. Implementation is reportedly planned after the Madurantakam and Tiruppur bypolls, with the first week of October indicated as the likely starting period.

The reports did not specify an exact commencement date or provide detailed procedures for returning bottles and obtaining refunds. Those operational details will determine how customers use the arrangement once collection begins at TASMAC outlets across the state under the proposed system.