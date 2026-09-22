Delhi Heat Persists As Rain Remains Elusive AQI Stays In Moderate Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Delhi-NCR continued to experience hot and humid weather on Wednesday, with bright sunshine and no immediate relief from rainfall. The national capital has remained largely dry for the past several days, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not predicted rain for Delhi on September 23 and 24.

The skies are expected to remain clear on Wednesday, similar to the weather conditions witnessed on September 22. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain near 24 degrees Celsius.

Strong winds are likely during the morning hours, which may provide some temporary relief from the heat. The weather could turn partly cloudy on September 25, although no significant rainfall activity has been forecast for the national capital in the immediate period.

According to the latest IMD subdivision forecast, Delhi is not under any major rainfall warning. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi have also not been placed under a weather warning for September 23 to 25 in the current seven-day outlook.

While Delhi remains dry, several parts of eastern, central and southern India are witnessing significant rainfall activity due to a Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather system is moving towards the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts and is likely to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in several areas, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds. Rainfall activity is also expected over West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha and other parts of eastern and central India.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on September 23 as the weather system approaches the coast. Thunderstorms and strong surface winds are also likely. Very heavy rain may continue on September 24, followed by heavy rainfall on September 25.

Odisha is also expected to experience intense rainfall. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the state, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely during September 23 and 24.

Telangana remains another area under close watch, with extremely heavy rainfall forecast for September 23 and 24. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also expected, while very heavy rain may continue on September 25 and 26.

Chhattisgarh could also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers likely around September 23 and 24 as the system progresses inland.

In West Bengal, widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected, with heavy rainfall forecast over Gangetic West Bengal on September 23 and the possibility of very heavy rain on September 24.

Bihar is also likely to see increased rainfall activity as the weather system moves inland. Heavy rain is expected around September 23, with rainfall likely to intensify over subsequent days.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Wednesday.

Several monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the moderate range, including Chandni Chowk (224), CRRI Mathura Road (219), Wazirpur (209), Nehru Nagar (192), Dwarka Sector-8 (173), Anand Vihar (168), Jahangirpuri (164), Narela (162), North Campus, Delhi University (160), Commonwealth Sports Complex (150), Pusa (149), IGI Airport T3 (140) and Burari Crossing (135).