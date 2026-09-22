Ex-US Postman Charged Over 300 Utah Ballots

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 23 (IANS) A former US postal worker has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly throwing away mail that included about 300 ballots intended for voters in a Utah primary election, the Justice Department said.

A federal grand jury indicted Damon Matai Seei, 34, of Payson, Utah, on September 16. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday after he was arrested and appeared for arraignment at the Orrin G. Hatch US Courthouse.

Seei faces charges of unlawful secretion, destruction and delay of mail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 30.

The Justice Department stressed that the indictment contains allegations and that Seei is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to court documents cited by prosecutors, Seei was working as a US Postal Service letter carrier on June 3.

He was entrusted with delivering mail to at least 300 residents of Eagle Mountain, Utah. The mail included advertisements and hundreds of mail-in ballots for a June 23 primary election.

Prosecutors allege that Seei placed some of the mail in a dumpster in the parking lot of a church instead of delivering it.

The Justice Department did not say in its announcement whether the ballots were recovered in time for the voters to participate in the primary. It also did not allege that the defendant acted to favour any candidate or political party.

“When American voters lawfully cast their vote, they should feel confident that it is counted,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said.

“Allegedly throwing away hundreds of ballots is a serious federal crime that undermines the integrity of our elections. Ballot integrity is not a partisan issue,” he added.

US Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah said the alleged conduct denied citizens an opportunity to exercise their voting rights.

“When the defendant allegedly threw away the mail he was entrusted to deliver, he also threw away the chance for those citizens to exercise their right to vote,” Holyoak said.

“Our office, along with our law enforcement partners, takes these offenses seriously and will continue to investigate them to ensure justice is served for anyone whose constitutional right to vote has been infringed,” she added.

Homeland Security Investigations said it works with the Justice Department and other law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged federal offences that could undermine election integrity.

“Every eligible voter deserves confidence that our elections are lawful, secure, and fair,” HSI Acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon said.

Condon said the agency would conduct evidence-based and impartial investigations into potential offences involving unlawful voting, fraudulent voter registration, false claims of US citizenship, identity fraud and document fraud.

US Postal Service Assistant Inspector General of Investigation Robert Kwalwasser said postal employees responsible for delivering mail must maintain high standards of integrity.

“Those who destroy mail intended for recipients will be held accountable for their criminal actions,” Kwalwasser said.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant US Attorney Todd C. Bouton for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.