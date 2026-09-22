Trump Urged To Press Xi On Political Prisoners

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 23 (IANS) A senior Democratic senator has urged President Donald Trump to press Chinese President Xi Jinping for the release of several political prisoners during their meetings in the United States this week.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin made the appeal in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The Illinois senator named Uyghur doctor Gulshan Abbas, Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai, Christian leaders Gao Quanfu and his wife Pang Yu, and Uyghur entrepreneur Ekpar Asat.

Durbin said the meeting between Trump and Xi would provide an opportunity to address human rights alongside security and economic issues.

“The meeting between the leaders of our two countries is important and timely. Both nations have a great deal to discuss, including areas of shared concern and disagreement,” Durbin said.

He pointed to artificial intelligence, nuclear proliferation, climate change, energy supplies and economic stability as subjects on which the two governments should engage.

“Our nations have many areas of shared concern, including the dangers of AI, North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, climate change and energy supplies, global economic stability, and reduced tensions in and around the South Pacific,” he said.

Durbin also listed issues on which Washington and Beijing remain divided.

“We undoubtedly have points of continued disagreement on issues such as the future of Taiwan, Chinese harassment of allies, the war in Ukraine, economic espionage, and stemming fentanyl precursors from being exported by China, and of course, basic political freedoms and human rights,” he said.

Durbin said Abbas was reportedly imprisoned in retaliation for her family's public criticism of the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs.

He identified Lai as a Hong Kong publisher and said Gao and Pang were imprisoned for serving as church leaders. He also sought the release of Asat.

The Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution sponsored by Durbin in May calling for the release of political prisoners in China. The resolution included Pastor Ezra Jin.

Durbin said Jin was freed after 266 days in a Chinese prison with assistance from Trump. Jin had been imprisoned for operating a church, the senator said.

“I had the pleasure of hosting Pastor Jin and his daughter Grace, who was tireless in her effort to plead for her father's case,” Durbin said.

“They came to the Capitol after his release for a moving discussion and meeting. The pastor reminded me that at least eight of his congregants remain imprisoned,” he added.

Durbin welcomed Jin's release and urged Xi to free the remaining members of his congregation.

“President Trump has a chance to secure the release of these detainees who have already suffered so much, and I hope he will similarly make this request of Xi during his visit,” the senator said.

“Such a move by Xi would be a most welcome gesture-particularly since there is no reason to fear these people who have done nothing but exercise peaceful freedom of religion and expression,” he added.

Durbin ended his remarks with a message to the detainees and their relatives.

“And to those still detained-and their heartbroken families-I want to remind them that they are not forgotten,” he said.

The senator's statement did not include responses from the White House or the Chinese government.

Human rights have long been a source of tension between Washington and Beijing. US officials and lawmakers have repeatedly criticised China over restrictions on political dissent, religious activity and civil liberties in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.