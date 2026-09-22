David Warner Reacts To AI Video Of Him Dancing To 'Jailer 2' Song: Bollywood Dave Has Some Moves

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer and an ardent fan of Indian cinema David Warner was left amused after an AI-generated video showed him dancing to the song 'Ala Bolelo' from the upcoming film 'Jailer 2'.

Sharing the clip on social media, Warner jokingly asked his followers to rate his“technique” out of 10 and said that the Bollywood version of him has some“moves”.

Posting the clip on Instagram, Warner wrote in the caption:“Righto Who made this?? I have no idea what song this is or what dance I'm doing but apparently Bollywood Dave has some moves. Rate the technique out of 10. Please comment below if you're the person who sent this.”

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

A sequel to th 2023 film Jailer, it also stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on 15 October 2026 in theatres.

Talking about the 2023 film Jailer, the film stars Rajinikanth as a retired jailer who sets out to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler threatening his family. The cast also includes Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa in supporting roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff play guest appearances.

Jailer was released theatrically on 10 August 2023. The film received positive reviews from critics and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Meanwhile, Warner is a left-handed opening batter. Warner was the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected for the national team in any format without first-class experience. He captained Australia in ODIs and T20Is, served as vice-captain across formats before his suspension, and played domestic cricket for the New South Wales Cricket Team.