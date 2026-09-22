TN: Moderate Rain Forecast For Western Ghat Districts Chennai May See Evening Showers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Parts of Tamil Nadu's Western Ghats districts may receive moderate rain on Wednesday, with thunderstorms and strong winds likely at one or two places, according to the weather department.

The forecast also covers districts around Chennai. Isolated places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds. Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, light rain with thunderstorms is likely at one or two places.

The same forecast applies to Puducherry, where rainfall is expected to be scattered rather than widespread.

For Chennai, the department expects generally cloudy skies through the day. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain in the evening or at night, accompanied by thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius. The department said maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are unlikely to change significantly. They are expected to remain close to normal levels despite the possibility of rain in several areas.

The forecast indicates that rainfall will vary across the region. The Western Ghat districts have been placed under a moderate-rain forecast, while districts around Chennai could see anything from light showers to moderate spells.

For the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the forecast is limited to light rain at isolated places. Thunderstorms feature in the forecast for all these areas, although strong winds have been specifically mentioned for the Western Ghat districts and the five districts around Chennai. The department has not indicated that every part of the named districts will receive rain.

In Chennai, the prospect of showers is concentrated in the evening and night rather than throughout the day. Cloud cover is expected to persist, but the forecast describes rain as possible only in some parts of the city. Residents travelling later in the day may therefore encounter different conditions across neighbourhoods.

The temperature outlook suggests little relief from daytime warmth. Chennai's forecast high of 34 to 35 degrees Celsius sits alongside the department's broader assessment that maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain near normal.

The department's latest outlook does not give district-wide rainfall totals or a time for thunderstorms outside Chennai. Its forecast is for isolated rainfall, with the heaviest category mentioned being moderate rain in parts of the Western Ghat districts and around the Chennai region.