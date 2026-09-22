Why Did AAPL, OKTA, AMD Stocks Jump To 52-Week Highs Today?



AAPL stock climbed 0.23% after reports emerged that the iPhone maker is working on a fitness tracker that would compete with Whoop.

OKTA stock gained nearly 3% at close after Baird raised its price target. AMD stock rose more than 1% amid a rally in artificial intelligence stocks.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Okta Inc. (OKTA), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) jumped to annual highs on Tuesday amid company-specific catalysts and Wall Street optimism.

AAPL stock climbed 0.23% after reports emerged that the iPhone maker is working on a fitness tracker that would compete with Whoop.

OKTA stock gained nearly 3% at close after Baird raised its price target.

AMD stock rose more than 1% amid a rally in artificial intelligence stocks, shortly after the company joined the $1 trillion (market capitalization) club.

Apple's New Health Tracker Gains Attention

AAPL stock surged to an all-time high of $345.34 on Tuesday shortly after media reports said that the company is working on a screenless health and fitness band that would compete directly with devices from Whoop Inc.

The stock is headed into a sixth week of gains amid growing optimism about its device launches.

Apple's Sept. 9 event, the first major keynote led by new CEO John Ternus, unveiled a broad lineup of new hardware, headlined by the company's first foldable iPhone Duo. The company also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max with upgraded processors, AI features and new colors, alongside the Apple Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5, the latter adding enhanced active noise cancellation and live translation.

Apple's Vision hardware team, which previously worked on the Vision Pro headset, is currently working on developing smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods for 2027.

Apple is also working on a redesign of the Apple Watch line slated for late 2027, while also forging ahead on its AI efforts to summarize daily user activities.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 25% in 2026.

Okta Rises On Wall Street Optimism

OKTA stock climbed to an annual high of $198.08 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a second week of gains. Shares have gained attention recently after a blowout fiscal second-quarter 2027 earnings report, in which the company raised full-year guidance.

In August, Okta reported Q2 FY27 revenue of $805 million, up 11% year over year, beating consensus estimates, while adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.05.

For FY27, the company guided to $3.216 billion to $3.226 billion in revenue, indicating 10%–11% growth and a 26% non-GAAP operating margin.

Surging enterprise demand for securing autonomous AI agents has also added to optimism around the stock.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Baird raised its price target on Okta to $200 from $185 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the shares, along with a preview of Oktane'26, Okta's annual flagship conference, scheduled for this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKTA stock was 'bearish'. The company's shares have surged about 135% year-to-date.

AMD Gains From AI Rally

AMD stock jumped to a fresh 52-week high of $624.52 on Tuesday, marking its sixth straight session in the green. The stock is also on track for four straight weeks of gains.

On Monday, the company's market capitalization crossed $1 trillion for the first time, making it part of an elite U.S. club of stocks.

The surge followed a rally in American AI stocks after Meta's Muse AI received a strong reception, stoking optimism that growing demand for agentic AI tools could drive greater need for semiconductors and cloud services.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD stock was 'extremely bullish.' The company's shares have rallied more than 179% in 2026.

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