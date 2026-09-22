Owaisi Urges CM To Name Mamnoor Airport After Freedom Fighter Alauddin

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking the naming of the proposed Mamnoor Airport after Moulvi Syed Alauddin, a freedom fighter and a native of the undivided Warangal district. He also served as the Imam of the Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad.

In his letter, Owaisi highlighted the historic role played by Moulvi Syed Alauddin during India's First War of Independence. Owaisi noted that the request comes in response to the state government's invitation to the public to suggest suitable names for the airport. "I welcome your recent invitation to the people of Telangana to suggest a suitable name for the airport. In this regard, I request that the airport be named 'Moulvi Syed Alauddin Airport', in honour of one of the prominent brave freedom fighters native to the undivided Warangal District, associated with Hyderabad's resistance to British rule during the 1857 uprising," he wrote.

Historical Significance of Mamnoor Airport

Owaisi further highlighted the historical significance of Mamnoor Airport, which was built in the 1930s during the reign of the Nizam of Hyderabad and is among the oldest airports in the country. "The Mamnoor Airport was built in the 1930s during the reign of the Nizam of Hyderabad, it is one of the oldest airports in India, it has been constructed to benefit the business of paper industry's convenience and also help the industries like the Azam Jahi Mills at Warangal," he said.

According to Owaisi's letter, the airport was constructed to facilitate the paper industry and support industrial establishments such as the Azam Jahi Mills in Warangal district.

A Tribute to a Freedom Fighter

Moulvi Syed Alauddin, along with Turrebaz Khan, led the historic resistance against the British Residency in Hyderabad on July 17, 1857. He was subsequently captured and imprisoned in the Cellular Jail. Owaisi said that Alauddin's contribution represents an important chapter in the history of Hyderabad and the freedom struggle in South India.

The letter stated that naming the airport after Moulvi Syed Alauddin would be a fitting tribute to his courage and sacrifice and would also ensure that the legacy of a largely unsung freedom fighter is remembered by future generations. (ANI)

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