1.7 Crore Bihar Families Received No Electricity Bill For A Year: CM

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday outlined his government's focus on the energy and education sectors in the State, detailing major advancements in digital education and electricity for the general public. Addressing the gathering at the 'Bihar Ke Sachche Nayak – Real Heroes of Bihar' program, the Chief Minister revealed that 1.7 crore families have not received an electricity bill for an entire year, while only 22 lakh families currently pay for their power. "There are 1 crore 70 lakh families who have not received an electricity bill for a year. 1 crore 70 lakh. There are only 22 lakh families who receive electricity bills, friends. We said that this should also be connected to solar power because we need to move out of subsidies as well," he said.

He emphasised that the State allocates approximately Rs 6,000 crore for agricultural feeders in rural areas, adding that Bihar will prosper when Biharis become strong. "We provide agricultural feeders in villages. We give about 6,000 crore rupees for agricultural feeders. That is why there are many things that need to be organised. Bihar's prosperity will only happen when we Biharis become strong. And Biharis stand on their own resources," he said.

Advancements in Education Sector

The Chief Minister further highlighted the development in the education sector, stating that the State government has established 700 model schools, with a capacity of 3.5 lakh students to provide top-notch online education through live classes, similar to Kota, Rajasthan. "We have established 700 model schools. 3.5 lakh children study in these 700 model schools. We started organising facilities for these 3.5 lakh children; along with online education, we started live classes," he said.

"We saw that in Kota, lakhs of our children go to prepare for JEE and NEET. We said that we will provide preparation for JEE and NEET to 3.5 lakh children right on the land of Bihar. We did this in model schools," he added.

'Vidyarthi Sathi App' for Online Learning

In addition, Choudhary highlighted the impact of the 'Vidyarthi Sathi App', designed to support late-night studying, stating that over 1,42,000 students are actively learning online through the app as late as 1:00 AM. "I made an arrangement through the Vidyarthi Sathi App. Now, teachers are available to them on it. And you will be pleased to know that 1,42,000 children are studying online at 1:00 AM at night," he said. (ANI)

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