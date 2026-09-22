Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Alert Schools Shut

A severe depression over the Bay of Bengal is triggering heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. IMD has issued a flash flood warning, while schools remain closed in several districts.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe depression. The system is moving west-northwest at a speed of 7 kmph. The India Meteorological Department confirmed it will cross the coast between Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, near Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, by Wednesday night. The storm is currently centered near Kalingapatnam and Visakhapatnam. Strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph will blow along the coast. Officials have strictly warned fishermen against venturing into the rough sea.The severe depression is battering the North Andhra districts. Heavy rains are causing streams and rivulets to overflow. The weather department has issued a red alert for sudden flash floods. The government declared a holiday on Wednesday for all educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts to ensure student safety. Officials have set up control rooms and rehabilitation centers to handle transport disruptions. Rescue teams are urgently shifting pregnant women to hospitals.Heavy rains are continuing across Telangana. The weather center predicted massive downpours in North and East Telangana due to the severe depression and a trough passing over Karnataka and Coastal Andhra. Officials issued a red alert for 18 districts on Wednesday, including Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda. The weather department warned of a flash flood threat as some areas might receive over 20 centimeters of extreme rainfall.A massive thunderstorm hit Hyderabad city on Tuesday evening. Rainwater flooded major roads in Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Khairatabad. Commuters faced severe hardships as kilometer-long traffic jams formed during the festive season and office closing hours. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation and ordered the GHMC, HYDRAA, and police departments to work together on the ground. The government immediately deployed drainage teams to clear the stagnant water and help the public.The disaster management agencies of AP and Telangana announced that the next 24 to 48 hours are extremely crucial. Officials warned the public to stay indoors and avoid crossing overflowing streams. They advised people not to stand under old buildings, trees, electric poles, or hoardings during strong winds. The railway department also stayed alert and cancelled several trains on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route. NDRF and SDRF teams are fully ready to provide emergency assistance.