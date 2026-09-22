'Shame On You Mr Mamdani': Netanyahu Vows To Denounce New York Mayor At UN

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to denounce New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani before the United Nations, going ahead with a visit after the city's leader supported his arrest.

Leftist Mamdani has been a virulent critic of Israel's military offensive in Gaza and renewed his denunciations of Netanyahu in an interview with CNN on Monday, calling him a "war criminal" and an "architect of a horrific genocide" against Palestinians.

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Netanyahu in response released a video on social media accusing Mamdani of "supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people". "Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews," Netanyahu said, in apparent reference to a series of antisemitic attacks in the metropolis.

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"I'm coming to the UN, I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers and I'm going to tell the truth about you," he said. Listen to Netanyahu's comments in full here:

Mamdani has described the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 as a "horrific war crime" and has condemned violence against Jews in New York. He marked the holiest Jewish day of Yom Kippur on Monday.

Earlier this year, Mamdani said he was considering whether to arrest Netanyahu during the annual UN summit, but later admitted he was unable to.

Netanyahu faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, but neither Israel nor the United States accepts the court and leaders visiting the United Nations are generally immune from US authorities.

Hamas on October 7, 2023 led the deadliest attack ever against Israel in which militants killed 1,221 people and dragged into Gaza some 251 hostages, 44 of them already dead, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel launched a massive retaliatory offensive that has displaced virtually the entire population at least once and has killed 73,919 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which operates under Hamas and whose figures are generally considered reliable.

Netanyahu is due to address the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

The premier is locked in a tight election race. His campaign recently put up a banner showing Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, alongside the supreme leader of Iran, the chief of Hezbollah and the president of Turkey, saying they were out to defeat him.

Turkey issues 'genocide' warrant for Israel's Netanyahu NY mayor Mamdani says city can't arrest Netanyahu on ICC warrant Watch: NYC mayor says Netanyahu is war criminal; city can't arrest him

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