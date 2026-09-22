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Trump Says US Officials Met Iran's Delegation For Three Hours
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
New York: Trump has said US officials held a“very good” three-hour meeting with Iran's delegation in the United States.
Trump's remarks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly came after he warned during his address that he was considering whether to“annihilate” Iran.
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