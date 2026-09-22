Qatar Real Estate Forum To Focus On Tech, Market Shifts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's real estate sector is moving beyond traditional development, sales, and purchases to establish itself as a central pillar of investment, wealth management, and the wider capital ecosystem, according to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat).

Aqarat announced key updates for the fourth edition of its 'Qatar Real Estate Forum 2026', which will take place from October 27 to 29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). The event is being organised as a partnership between Aqarat and Informa Tharawat.

The forum's programme is set to explore critical industry themes including real estate financing, investment returns, portfolio diversification, and the tokenisation of real estate assets. Discussions will also address the impact of technological developments, sustainability, and geopolitical shifts on the market, bringing together government leaders, developers, investors, and senior decision-makers.

Aqarat president Mohammed bin Hassan al-Malki pointed out that recent geopolitical developments are affecting multiple markets, underscoring the necessity of focused discussions on the sector's adaptability. He noted that evolving business environments and regulatory frameworks highlight the importance of strengthening market resilience and investor confidence.

The event comes against the backdrop of steady market performance, al-Malki pointed out. According to the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, real estate transactions in Qatar reached QR10.69bn (approximately $2.9bn) during the first half of 2026.

Furthermore, figures from the Qatar Central Bank's Financial Stability Review show that the real estate sector accounted for 6.1% of Qatar's GDP in December 2025, with real estate credit representing 20% of total domestic credit extended to the private sector by the banking system.

A major focal point of this year's forum will be the legislative evolution driving modern investment vehicles. On August 26, 2026, Qatar's Council of Ministers approved a draft law regulating real estate tokenisation and the trading of real estate tokens, alongside its draft executive regulations. This legislative move aligns with global capital shifts towards tokenised real-world assets, artificial intelligence, energy technology, and regional markets, according to Aqarat.

The legal framework builds upon reforms introduced in 2025, which permitted GCC citizens to own residential properties in designated areas for personal and family use, while refining rules governing property acquisition, usage, and disposal.

The legislative updates coincide with growth in the local leasing market, Aqarat noted. Total lease contracts increased by 30.6% year-on-year in 2025, with their cumulative value rising by 27.8%. Commercial lease contracts recorded a 43.6% increase, while residential contracts grew by 25.3%, leading to a 20% decline in vacant units.

Running concurrently with Cityscape Qatar, the forum aims to connect domestic developments with international networks to attract foreign direct investment, supporting economic diversification under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Wouter Molman, Chief Commercial officer at Informa Tharawat, noted that combining Aqarat's regulatory leadership with Cityscape's global reach creates a practical platform for connecting Qatari developers with regional and international capital.

Qatari Diar CEO Sheikh Hamad bin Talal al-Thani described the group's sponsorship of the forum as a natural extension of its role in shaping the sector's future, adding that strategic alignment between Aqarat and private developers provides an optimal model for regional and international competitiveness.

Barwa Real Estate Group CEO Ahmed Mohamed al-Tayeb echoed these sentiments, noting that market progression requires strong partnerships, an attractive investment climate, and practical innovation to respond effectively to global economic developments.