Doha Bank, KKR Announce Mou To Explore Strategic Partnership In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Bank and global investment firm KKR has announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership that includes potential opportunities to expand access to KKR's private markets strategies for eligible Qatari investors, as well as opportunities for broader institutional collaboration.

The MoU establishes a framework for Doha Bank and KKR to explore collaboration across KKR's private equity, infrastructure, credit and real estate capabilities, including potential opportunities for Doha Bank to make KKR investment strategies available to eligible clients.

In addition, Doha Bank and KKR intend to explore a deeper institutional partnership, with shared ambition to build a comprehensive, long-term relationship that cements the close ties between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Doha Bank Group CEO Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani and KKR Middle East partner and chairman David Petraeus at the Qatar Economic Forum UNGA Special Edition in New York, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week.

Sheikh Abdulrahman said,“This memorandum of understanding marks another milestone in Doha Bank's ongoing commitment to creating exceptional opportunities for our customers through strategic partnerships with leading global investment institutions.

“By leveraging KKR's internationally recognised expertise across private equity, infrastructure, credit, and real estate, we aim to provide our customers with access to world-class investment solutions, insights, and capabilities. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting Qatar's economic development and contributing to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Petraeus, who is also chairman of KKR Global Institute, said:“Qatar has built a dynamic and increasingly diversified economy, underpinned by strong fundamentals, a bold strategic vision, and reforms that have delivered remarkable growth in a short period of time.

“We have been steadily deepening our presence across the Middle East by building local investing capabilities and long-lasting strategic relationships with key clients and partners. This strategic partnership with Doha Bank will further strengthen our commitment to the region and presence in Qatar.”

Mark Danzey, partner, head of KKR's EMEA Capital Markets team and Global co-head of Debt Capital Markets, said:“Qatar represents a genuinely exciting opportunity for global investors, and this partnership reflects our conviction in both the market and in Doha Bank as an institution. Bringing together KKR's expertise across multiple asset classes and Doha Bank's client reach and financial platform creates a great number of strategic partnership opportunities.”

The MoU reinforces Doha Bank's commitment to providing its customers with access to leading investment opportunities and tailored financial solutions. The partnership aligns with the Bank's broader vision of delivering customer-centric banking services and innovative wealth management offerings.

Notably, KKR has maintained a regional presence since 2009 and has executed a series of transformative investments. In 2025, KKR appointed Petraeus as chairman of KKR Middle East and established a dedicated investment team led by Julian Barratt-Due, managing director and head of Middle East Investing.

Doha Bank KKR private equity infrastructure