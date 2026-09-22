Great Mosque Of Rome Exhibition Brings A Message Of Dialogue To Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An immersive exhibition on Rome's Great Mosque opened in Doha on Monday, with Italy's ambassador to Qatar saying architecture can bridge religious and cultural communities and strengthen dialogue during an uncertain time in the region.

Ambassador Paolo Toschi said“the whole idea” behind the exhibition is rooted in“the concept of dialogue and of bridging religious backgrounds and blade-->





Ambassador Paolo Toschi

Hosted at the Museum of Islamic Art, The Great Mosque of Rome – Immersive Experience takes visitors into architect Paolo Portoghesi's work through an immersive documentary and virtual-reality exploration.

The Embassy of Italy in Qatar promoted the project in collaboration with Qatar Museums and Qatar Foundation, with support from Sapienza University of Rome and the Islamic Cultural Centre of Italy.

For Toschi, presenting the exhibition in Doha carries particular significance. He said the city is“increasingly a capital” that welcomes people who embrace its cultural diversity, while praising“the leadership and the vision of Qatari authorities”.

“I want to acknowledge the vision of Qatar Museums and the leadership of Sheikh Al-Mayasa, Her Excellency, who hosted us at the Museum of Islamic Art,” he said.

“We've seen a huge amount of interest, a full house tonight,” Toschi said.“People are eager to learn about a monument of contemporary architecture in Rome that speaks to the bonds between our communities, Islam, Christianity and other religious communities that can coexist in peace.”

The exhibition also reflects Italy's commitment to cultural diplomacy.“The Embassy of Italy is very committed to cultural diplomacy,” Toschi said, calling it“a key mission that we undertake every month and every season”.

He said cultural initiatives become meaningful“at times of uncertainty in the region”, when messages of dialogue and unity can help bring people together.

“Our aim is often to bring here the top Italian contents that can inspire,” Toschi said, pointing to the“great deal of enthusiasm and warm reception” from the public.

The immersive installation allows visitors to engage with the mosque through digital storytelling and VR, offering a closer look at its spaces and craftsmanship. The exhibition is scheduled to remain at the Museum of Islamic Art until November 21.

For Toschi, the evening's crowded galleries offered a clear sign of the exhibition's reception.“People were standing up and able to take a seat,” he said.“It makes me very happy, very grateful, and we will continue on this path.”

Museum of Islamic Art cultures The Great Mosque of Rome